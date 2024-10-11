Whitney Rose Shares Update on Daughter Bobbie’s Health After ICU Medical Emergency

Whitney Rose said her daughter, Bobbie Rose, is home and recovering three days after the 14-year-old was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

On October 10, 2024, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star shared a positive update on her daughter’s medical condition. “Bobbie is out of the ICU and recovering at home!!” Rose posted on her Instagram stories. “So grateful for all of your prayers and healing vibes. We are blessed to have such an amazing community with all of you. Xoxo Whitney & Bobbie.”

Rose’s husband, Justin, also posted an update. “Bobbie is coming home today!!! Thank you all for the love and support. The heartfelt thoughts and prayers in one of the hardest weeks of our lives.”

The happy update came three days after Rose posted to her Instagram story to reveal that her daughter suffered a severe asthma attack and had to be taken to the ICU at a Salt Lake City hospital. “Please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose,” Rose posted on her story on October 7. “I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable, but we need prayers and good vibes right now. She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation xoxo.”

Rose’s husband Justin also asked for prayers as he posted an Instagram story of his daughter being carried on a stretcher into an ambulance.

Whitney Rose Reminded Fans to Separate Reality TV from Real Life

Rose has been having a difficult time on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” this season. In the season 5 premiere episode, she was called a “liar” and was verbally attacked by most of the cast at a “Besos” dinner party hosted by Lisa Barlow.

As her daughter’s real-life health drama played out off-camera, Rose was grilled about her jewelry business on the most recent episode of the show. Rose was featured in an episode in which Meredith Marks accused her of buying bulk jewelry from China and rebranding it as her own designs. Rose shut down allegations that her business was a scam.

Amid Bobbie’s health crisis, she reshared an Instagram post from a fan that reminded people to “separate the person from the show sometimes.”

“Health and family are two of the most important things in life,” the fan’s reminder read. “I only want to see hearts being sent towards Whitney today!”

Whitney Rose Canceled an Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Due to Bobbie’s Health Scare

Rose was originally scheduled to be a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on October 9, according to BravoTV.com. Given her tense RHOSLC storylines, it would have been an opportunity for her set the record straight on things that have aired on the Bravo reality show.

But one day ahead of her scheduled WWHL guest spot, Bravo confirmed to People magazine that Rose postponed her trip to New York so she could remain in Salt Lake City with her daughter. Mary Cosby appeared on Cohen’s late-night talk show instead of Rose.

During the episode, Cohen mentioned Rose’s absence. “We want to wish Whitney positive vibes and good health for her daughter who’s going through it right now,” the Bravo host said. “So, we’re sending her a lot of love.”