Whitney Rose Calls Out ‘Fake’ Lisa Barlow After Watching 1st Episode of RHOSLC Season 5

Whitney Rose is fired up over Lisa Barlow’s claim that she labeled her the “villain” of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Speaking with “Housewives Nightcap” following the season 5 premiere, titled “Costumes or Couture,” Rose went off on Barlow’s reaction to a podcast interview she did with Nick Viall in early 2024.

“That is some crazy [expletive],” Rose said. “This is so blown out of proportion. Of everything I said in that podcast, I talked about Lisa for maybe one minute. And it was in reference to not having [former co-star] Monica [Garcia] back. Nick asked me if I was worried about not having a villain. And I said, ‘Well we’re fine, we have a villain.’ I stand by it, of everything I said on that podcast.”

During an appearance on “The Viall Files” in February 2024, Rose referenced Barlow when talking about fired co-star Monica Garcia’s replacement. “Lisa’s always been the villain!” the Wild Rose Beauty founder said. “An iconic villain. “You’re a Salt Lake icon,” she added of Barlow.

On “Housewives Nightcap,” Rose called Barlow “self-absorbed.” “I said some other things about her, and she chose villain,” Rose noted. “And now she’s taking it as far as you throw out a friendship over the word villain. And it’s in my opinion, it’s my experience of her and the fact that it’s blown up into this proves my point she is a true villain.”

Barlow flipped out on Rose during a “Besos” dinner party during the RHOSLC premiere, accusing her of bashing her throughout the two-hour podcast. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on September 18, 2024, she told host Andy Cohen she didn’t think she overreacted to her co-star’s podcast appearance.

“I did not overreact,” Barlow said. “I think [Rose] was still upset that last year they did some flashback to things she accused me of doing that I didn’t do. So, I think she was upset about that and she was like trying to clear her own name.”

In turn, Rose accused Barlow of playing a character. “She’s fake, she’s phony, she’s not presenting herself,” Rose said on “Housewives Nightcap.” “I couldn’t even tell you 5 facts about Lisa other than how much she loves herself, she loves Diet Coke, and now she works at Wendy’s. I don’t know anything about the woman. So by definition of a character she’s playing a role of fake, phony Lisa Barlow. The rest of us show up as ourselves, put our marriages on the table, and live our lives. That might give you a little turn of where the season goes.”

Whitney Rose Reacted to Being Called a Liar

On the RHOSLC premiere, Rose was called a “liar,” and when she asked for examples, half the cast recalled incidents with her. On “Housewives Nightcap” she said it was just “projection,” especially from Barlow.

“She keeps calling me a liar,” Rose said. “That’s just projection. You’ll see later in the season why she’s doing that. It’s a tactic, it’s a narcissist thing to do. She knows that if she says something three times the audience will believe her. So right out of the gates, ‘Whitney’s a liar liar liar liar liar.’ Because she’s protecting her own lies.”

Rose reiterated that she has “not lied on the show.”

Speaking with Decider in an interview published on September 18, Barlow said she thinks Rose’s issues with her date back to the Season 4 reunion taping where her co-star “got called out on her lies.”

“I think this dinner is the tone for the whole season,” Barlow added. “I think we’ve all given her an insane amount of grace. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s just Whitney.’ But now she’s doing things that are damaging people. And when your lies are dangerous and damaging, it’s a problem.”

Whitney Rose Said She’s Done ‘Pouring Energy’ Into One-Sided Relationships

Rose’s blowout with Barlow was filmed months ago. But in September 2024, she said her relationship with her Barlow is still on ice. She told Us Weekly that the shift in her relationship with the Vida Tequila queen was “was so quick” that she “didn’t even see it coming.”

“I really thought that we were gonna be back to being friends, but it’s a lot harder said than done when you have resentment and a grudge holder,” Rose admitted. “I’m just done pouring energy into meaningless relationships. If it’s a one-sided self-serving relationship, I want no business with that.”

Rose also teased that Barlow should have been hit with the “liar” label instead of herself. “If you have to say you’re not a liar and if you have to accuse other people of lying, again, you’re probably playing a very strong offense to deflect from the truth,” the RHOSLC star said.