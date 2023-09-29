RHOSLC Star Says New Castmate Monica Garcia ‘Can Be Very Mean’

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose got candid about her new castmate Monica Garcia, who joined the show for season 4, which premiered in September 2023. During a September 2023 appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Rose was asked to share positive and negative attributes of her co-stars in a game of “Rose and Thorn.” When complimenting Garcia, Rose stated that she appreciated her sense of humor and honesty.

“Monica’s rose is she’s witty, and I really appreciate how she comes into the room and says thing people are thinking, but none of us would say because the dynamics are different for her,” said the 36-year-old.

Rose then shared she believed Garcia has a habit of being unkind.

“Her thorn is definitely her mouth, she can be very mean,” said the mother of two.

Rose also mentioned Garcia while speaking to Us Weekly in September 2023. She stated that she believes her new castmate “brings a lot of spice and flare” to RHOSLC. She noted, however, that she thinks Garcia has made contradictory statements while filming the show’s 4th season. Rose referenced that Garcia stated her former friend Jen Shah, who is currently serving a prison sentence for fraud, had spoken negatively about the RHOSLC cast.

“I was confused by that because in one breath she was saying she found out information about Jen, and then got away from her and she’s not credible and then she’s saying she heard these rumors from Jen,” stated Rose.

The 36-year-old then suggested she is not eager to have a close friendship with Garcia.

“The jury is still out, I’m going to be moving very slowly with any new relationships,” stated the reality television star.

Meredith Marks Shared Her Thoughts About Monica Garcia

RHOSLC star Meredith Marks shared her thoughts about Garcia in a separate September 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that the 38-year-old “came off as high energy [and] wanting to have fun” during the production of season 4.

“She definitely brings a lot of energy,” stated the 51-year-old.

Marks also gave her opinion about Garcia stating that she called “[her] friend in the Secret Service” about her suspicions about Shah two months before her arrest in RHOSLC season 4, episode 1. The jewelry designer suggested she was skeptical about the story.

“The first thing that occurred to me is the Secret Service is not the FBI, and to the best of my knowledge it’s just presidential security, and I’m not sure what Jen did that has anything to with presidential security, so the whole thing just seemed odd and didn’t add up to me, to be totally honest,” stated Marks.

Whitney Rose Discussed Her Issues With Meredith Marks

Marks and Rose have been at odds throughout RHOSLC season 4. For instance, the 51-year-old took issue with Rose after she publicly mentioned Marks’ on-screen bath with her husband, Seth Dish, and stated she was “creeped out” by the idea of bathing with another person. While speaking to Us Weekly, Rose stated that she believes Marks overreacted to her remark.

“In the moment, I was like ‘Wow, you are reaching to be mad at me,’ but we had a lot of leftover emotions from the season before, the year before, and it’s just starting to come out,” said the RHOSLC star.

She clarified that despite her issues with the jewelry designer, she “love[s] Meredith.”

“At the end of the day, you know, we’re two friends, who don’t always see eye to eye, but we do have a genuine love for each other. So I think that the both of us are coming from a place of good intent and love but we’re just not saying the thing that is bugging us yet,” said Rose.