Whitney Rose Shares Unexpected Detail About RHOSLC Cast’s Plan For BravoCon

A “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star says fans will have to wait for an update on her season – because her cast won’t be spilling any tea at BravoCon.

The Bravo fan convention is set to take place at Las Vegas’ Caesars Forum and Paris Theater from November 3-5, 2023, but the cast of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” will not be participating in their own panel discussion, according to series star Whitney Rose.

Whitney Rose Revealed the RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion Will Tape Right After BravoCon

The fourth season of RHOSLC debuted in September 2023, so there’s plenty of drama that still needs to play out. But fans won’t hear about it at BravoCon, because the cast’s BravoCon panel has been scrapped.

During an interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Rose confirmed that the RHOSLC cast will not participate in a discussion panel for their show at this year’s BravoCon due to the timing of the fan event.

“This year at BravoCon, we’re not having a panel because we’re filming the reunion right after,” Rose explained. “However, I think this is a good thing for everyone because I don’t want to feel like we’re walking into a reunion at BravoCon. I want to enjoy BravoCon spending time with fans because that’s what it’s all about.”

At BravoCon 2022, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast participated in the “SLC in the NYC” panel. While they won’t have their own panel this time around, RHOSLC stars Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Angie Katsanevas, and Meredith Marks are all scheduled to appear at BravoCon 2023, according to Entertainment Tonight.

While speaking with Access, Rose recalled that BravoCon 2022 in New York was awkward because she was in a bad place with her co-star – and cousin – Heather Gay.

“BravoCon was hell for Heather and I,” she said. “It was so bad. It was so uncomfortable. But Heather and I are back to like sending each other funny memes and chit-chatting… We make our way back.”

There Will be More Than 60 Events at BravoCon 2023

Although the Salt Lake City ladies won’t be talking in detail about their most recent season at this fall’s BravoCon, more than 160 other Bravolebs will be spilling their own tea.

On September 21, a look at the event lineup was posted on Bravo’s Instagram page, teasing events such as Andy Cohen’s “Ask Andy” panel and a “Magic Men of Jersey” segment. Other Housewives-themed panels include “Bringing the Miami Heat to Vegas,” “The Way We OC It,” “Viva Las Atlanta Peaches,” “In a Jersey State of Mind,” “Potomac Takes Vegas,” “Livin in Beverly Hills” and “Diving Into Dubai.”

There will also be an event to celebrate the revamped “Real Housewives of New York City” franchise, titled, “Let’s Hear it for (New) New York.”

According to BravoTV.com, in addition to panels for the other Real Housewives franchises sans RHOSLC, there will be BravoCon panels devoted to “Below Deck,” “Summer House,” “Southern Charm,” “Married to Medicine,” “Vanderpump Rules” and more.

A promo for BravoCon 2023 teased that this year’s fanfest will feature “the most Bravolebs in one place ever.”

