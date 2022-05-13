Whoopi Goldberg Slammed by RHOBH Star

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is speaking out after witnessing something on “The View.”

In her new memoir, “Love Me as I am,” Garcelle Beauvais opened up about an experience that she had with Whoopi Goldberg back in 2015. At the time, Beauvais was auditioning to be on “The View,” according to Page Six.

Despite feeling as though her interview went well, Beauvais recalls a rather “cold” team and called the workplace “uninviting.”

“There was a brief nonchalant recognition that I was the co-host up to bat that week. No greetings or welcoming niceties, just a hey and they continued on… Okay,” she wrote of her initial interactions with Goldberg, Rosie Perez, and Nicole Wallace.

Beauvais decided that “The View” wasn’t the right place for her. She would go on to co-host “The Real” in 2020, the same year that she joined the RHOBH franchise.

Beauvais Recalled Goldberg’s Behavior in Her Memoir

Although Beauvais revealed that she didn’t really get along with any of the women on “The View,” there was one in particular that didn’t sit well with Beauvais.

“I was shocked and appalled to see how testy Whoopi was with the show’s producers. I was embarrassed and disappointed, to say the least. It was cringeworthy,” Beauvais writes in her book.

And despite not having the best first impression of Goldberg, Beauvais didn’t particularly care for her chemistry with any of the women.

“The energy was cold, unfriendly and standoffish. The atmosphere was so opposite to my friendly nature and definitely not what I had expected or hoped for,” she recalled.

Beauvais Doesn’t Get Along With Everyone From RHOBH

Goldberg isn’t the only person who didn’t jive right with Beauvais.

The RHOBH star also doesn’t seem to care much for former RHOBH cast member — and BFF to Kyle Richards — Teddi Mellencamp. On the May 2, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Mellencamp revealed that Beauvais refused to record a podcast episode if she was present.

“I don’t dislike Garcelle,” Mellencamp told RHOBH star Crystal Minkoff, who was a guest on the May 2 episode. “She refused to come on the podcast if I was on it. She would only do it with Tamra. So I don’t know what has transpired,” Mellencamp said.

She recalled meeting Beauvais at an event where she was working for Extra and RHOBH was filming and said that Beauvais seemed totally fine with her.

Mellencamp thinks that Beauvais may be upset with her for her comments on Beauvais saying that she was closer to Kathy Hilton than Hilton was to Kyle Richards during RHOBH season 12 taping.

“I said, ‘I thought that was a little bit reckless to say that because that’s her sister.’ Blood I think runs thicker than the relationships on these shows, ultimately,” Mellencamp explained. The comment actually got a reaction for Richards as well.

“First of all, it was very pompous. Very pompous to say something like that, like, arrogant. I mean, you’ve known her for really, a reality TV show season and a half,” Richards said on the April 25, 2022, episode of “Two T’s in a Pod.”

Beauvais has apologized to Richards since.

