Whoopi Goldberg Slams ‘Real Housewives’ Star

It turns out that Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t think that “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah is so “shah-mazing” after all.

During a Sept. 27 episode of “The View,” Goldberg and her fellow moderators spoke about RHOSLC star Meredith Marks saying in a recent interview with Page Six that she was still “sticking by” the Shah. In July, Shah plead guilty in a Manhattan federal court for allegedly scamming people through a nationwide telemarketing scheme that particularly targeted the elderly.

In the clip that they showed on “The View,” Marks said that Shah still needed “support” around her during this time.

“Well, maybe the old folks that she defrauded might also need some support around them as well,” Goldberg said in response during the segment.

Goldberg also added, “When it comes to older people, I am not as forgiving. I’m just not because that’s low-hanging fruit. I’m glad you realized you did something wrong and I commend you but I’m not going to be your friend for a while until I get over that.”

Another ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Is Also Sticking by Shah

Marks is not the only “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star who is sticking by Jen Shah. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published in Sept. 28, Heather Gay spoke about Shah and how she is supporting her friend during this time.

“Any feelings I had about it were immediately eclipsed by the reality now of what she had admitted to, and what she was now facing, which is coming up, you know, her sentencing,” Gay told the outlet. “and I haven’t really thought about my personal feelings about it, because however I needed to show up for her before has now exponentially increased. And she needs more support now than ever.”

Lisa Barlow Does Not Approve of Marks & Shah’s Friendship

Looks like one “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star agrees with Whoopi Goldberg, and that’s Lisa Barlow. During a Sept. 28 appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, Barlow said that Marks and Shah’s friendship was “kind of gross.” Over the past few seasons, Marks and Shah have not gotten along, as Marks felt like Shah had attacked her son, Brooks Marks, on social media.

“The irony of that. I mean, it’s kind of gross because it’s like I spent all last year, a year-and-a-half saying, ‘Please make up, please be friends,’ being the go-between, trying to help it out,” Barlow said during the podcast appearance. “I’m like, ‘You can forgive all of this, like your family being terrorized, Brooks being terrorized online, you can forgive everything and then act like it didn’t happen.’ They tried to rewrite history.”

During the interview, Barlow also spoke about her strained friendship with Marks. Last season, Barlow was caught in a hot mic moment slamming Marks and her family, alleging that Marks had “slept with half of New York.”

“They literally took that hot mic moment and clung to it and it was like rewriting history,” Barlow said. “I’m like, ‘This is not normal. This is not okay.’ It’s complete faux, fake, fraud, all those things, it is literally ridiculous.”

