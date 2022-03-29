Fans Compare Will Smith’s Oscars Outburst to an Iconic RHOBH Scene

Will Smith’s outburst during the 2022 Oscars telecast is still making headlines, and it’s drawing comparisons to another memorable TV moment.

Shortly before he won the Oscar for Best Lead Actor at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, the “King Richard” star walked onstage and smacked Chris Rock after the comic cracked a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” Smith screamed at Rock during the live TV broadcast, as a stunned audience looked on.

Rock appeared to be shaken up as he told Smith he won’t talk about Pinkett-Smith again. The comedian is not expected to file charges against Smith, USA Today reported. Smith has since publicly apologized for slapping Rock.

It did not take long for fans to compare Smith’s slap to an incident that took place on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” back in 2015. In a season 5 episode set in Amsterdam, Kim Richards got into an epic fight with Lisa Rinna and hurled insults at Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin, claiming that everyone knew “what he did.”

During the argument, Richards hinted that Hamlin had some skeletons in his closet. “Should we talk about the husband?” Richards asked.

That’s when Rinna freaked out and lunged at Richards over the table, smashing a wine glass on the table in the process.

“Let me tell you something,” Rinna warned Richards. “Don’t touch my husband, ever. Don’t you f***ing EVER touch… Don’t you ever f***ing go after my husband!!!”

The scene is regarded as one of the most epic throwdowns in Real Housewives history.

Hamlin later told Us Weekly he had no idea what Richards was referring to when she insinuated he “did” something, but he praised his wife for coming to his defense. “She and I would equally defend each other’s honor,” he told the outlet. “I was actually proud of her … every time I see it, I go, ‘You go girl!'”

On social media, fans compared the Oscars incident to the RHOBH scene.

“Will Smith really pulled a Lisa Rinna at the #Oscars,” one viewer tweeted.

“Will was channeling his inner Lisa Rinna,” another commenter wrote on Reddit.

“Yes!” another wrote. “It’s not funny but it was crazy! Then him sitting there screaming ‘keep my wife’s name outcha f***in mouth’! Twice…. Definite Rinna in Amsterdam vibes.”

Others joked that Rinna “did it first.”

The New Season of RHOBH Has a Real Will Smith Tie-In

Other fans noted that the upcoming 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” actually has a Will Smith crossover.

Sheree Zampino, a newly announced RHOBH cast member, was married to Smith from 1993 to 1995 and they have one son together, Trey Smith, who is now 29-year-old, according to Insider. Smith went on to marry Jada Pinkett in 1997 and have two kids, Jaden and Willow, with her.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Oscars night, Zampino made it clear that she is still close with her ex-husband and considers him family. Some fans also noted that Zampino attended an Oscars viewing party with several of her new RHOBH co-stars, which means Smith’s slap moment could be part of a storyline.

“Sheree Zampino is Will Smith’s ex and we’re about to get an #Oscars and #RHOBH crossover we never saw coming,” another tweeted.

