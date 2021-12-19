‘RHOBH’ Big News: Is This Former Controversial ‘Housewife’ Returning to the Cast?

Could the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” be seeing an old face very soon? On December 16, 2021, Hollywood Life’s deputy editor Chris Rogers sent fans into a frenzy when he tweeted a tease about “big news” coming to the franchise.

“Just got word that BIG #RHOBH news is coming Monday,” Rogers tweeted. Since then, fans have been discussing every and all possible scenarios about the “big” news that is slated to be revealed on December 20, 2021. Some fans are wondering if someone quit the show — most popular guesses have been Sutton Stracke and Lisa Rinna — and others are wondering if the franchise will be getting a new “Housewife.”

There is one rumor in particular, however, that seems to be taking the internet by storm. A Yolanda Foster parody account tweeted that the former “RHOBH” star has been seen filming.

Here’s what you need to know:

Yolanda Was Spotted Hanging Out With Garcelle Beauvais While Bravo Cameras Were Rolling

According to the Yolanda Foster parody account, the former reality star was seen at Garcelle Beauvais’ home — and Bravo cameras were supposedly on-hand to tape the whole thing.

“This legend has been seen filming with Garcelle as she dropped off some master cleanse juice off at her house. Big announcement coming Monday,” the account’s tweet read.

Could this mean that Yolanda is coming back to “RHOBH” in some capacity? Maybe.

Back in 2016, Entertainment Tonight reported that Yolanda and Bravo parted ways due to the fact that she was demoted to a part-time “Housewife.” Apparently, Yolanda wanted to hang on to her full-time role, but Bravo wasn’t having it. The report indicated that Yolanda and Bravo parted ways amicably.

It seems as though Yolanda could come shake things up — as a “friend” of the “Housewives” — and apparently that may be on the table.

Many Fans Don’t Want to See Yolanda Back on ‘RHOBH’

Yolanda has had quite a year despite not being on reality television. In fact, she made headlines back in October when TMZ reported that Yolanda claimed that her daughter’s now ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, “struck” her. The two got into some kind of disagreement, and Yolanda made a very serious accusation about Zayn, saying that things got physical.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” Zayn said in a statement.

Could this drama be enough to get Yolanda back on “RHOBH”? Most fans hope not. A Reddit thread was started following the Twitter rumor, and the majority of fans say that they do not want to see Yolanda back on the show.

“Ugh. No thank you,” one viewer commented.

“Uggggh Yolanda and her awful extensions can stay off my tv for good,” another comment read.

“Hope not. She’s problematic. Like in a way that I choose to have feelings about,” a third person wrote.

“Oh lord, I hope not. I make no apologies, that woman is a pretentious embodiment of misogyny (cite all that please your man, put your man first nonsense she spouted during her marriage to David Foster, ughh it made me nauseous) and an absolute snore fest,” a fourth Redditor added.

