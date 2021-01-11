Yolanda Hadid Offers New Relationship Update

In a new Instagram post, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid offered an update on her relationship with boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.

In the post, Hadid revealed that the couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. Hadid posted a series of adorable photos with Jingoli, thanking him for being “such a bright light” in her life. In the caption, Hadid wrote, “All my life I prayed for someone like you!! Thank you for being such a bright light in my life, the calm in my storm and for being the most honorable man that I know…. Happy 2 year anniversary Joey Jingoli, I love and appreciate you.”

One of Hadid’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, Adrienne Maloof, even commented on the photo, leaving a string of heart-eye emojis.

Hadid has been married twice before, but recently divorced her second husband, David Foster, in 2017. Hadid’s first husband was Mohamed Hadid, who she divorced in 2000. Hadid has three children with her first husband: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and son Anwar Hadid.

Yolanda Hadid Opened up About Her Boyfriend in 2018

In 2018, Hadid opened up to People about Jingoli and their relationship. Hadid revealed that she wasn’t looking for love around the time she met Jingoli. “I really wanted to take the time, this time, to heal from not only Lyme disease, but my divorce and really step into my own power as an independent woman and just feel whole on my own for the first time in, you know, 53 years,” Hadid told People at the time. “And so I really took that time. I didn’t want to date, I didn’t want to meet anybody.”

Hadid continued, “I really started focusing. I made a love spiral and wrote down exactly everything that was important to me in a man and he magically just rang the doorbell at the farm.”

Hadid also added that something important the two have in common with each other is their zest for life. “When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was going to die, you have a whole new appreciation for life and you kind of share that,” Hadid told People. “So that’s really already a common bond that we have. To live in the moment, enjoy every day, and not wait. Why take it slow? Let’s just go for it and have a great time.”

The Couple Currently Live Near Each Other in Pennsylvania

In May 2020, Hadid told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she and Jingoli live only 10 miles apart from each other in Pennsylvania. Hadid owns a farm in Pennsylvania and revealed that farm life has connected the couple.

“I don’t really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I’ve been in a relationship of 15 months and I’m very much in love with my boyfriend,” Hadid told Bravo’s The Daily Dish at the time. “What has connected us is probably horses and the farm life. We live 10 miles apart, so it’s kind of perfect.”

