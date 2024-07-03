Iconic ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Mansion Hits the Market For $35 Million

The former home of Yolanda Hadid has hit the market.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s iconic Malibu estate, once featured on the Bravo reality show, is listed for $34.995 million, according to the Robb Report in July 2024.

The palatial Mediterranean-style home, known as the Carbon Canyon Estate, spans 11,622-square-feet on 3.25 acres and is loaded with amenities.

Hadid lived in the hillside home when she was married to Grammy-winning musician David Foster. At the time, even her wealthy RHOBH co-stars drooled over it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Yolanda Hadid Bought the House in 2007 & Sold It In 2015

According to the current listing posted by Christie’s International Real Estate, the Carbon Canyon Estate boasts 11 bathrooms and six bedrooms, including a large primary suite that faces the Pacific Ocean.

The home features high ceilings, built-ins, wide-plank hardwood floors, and a marble fireplace. The chef’s kitchen includes marble countertops, a double Wolf range, and a glass refrigerator. The home also includes a large wine cellar, bar, and theater.

Outdoors there’s an expensive terrace, firepit, waterfall infinity pool, sauna, landscaped lemon orchards, and flower gardens.

According to the New York Post, Hadid paid $4.5 million for the property in 2007 and rebuilt it to her specifications.

In 2015, Hadid and Foster announced they were divorcing after four years of marriage. The house was sold for $19 million and was later rented by Kylie Jenner for $450,000 per month, Architectural Digest shared in 2015.

Nearly a decade later, the listing is held by Daniel Milstein and Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate.

RHOBH Fans First Saw Yolanda’s Home in Season 3

Hadid was a cast member on “The Real Housewives Beverly Hills” from seasons three to six. Fans were introduced to her glamorous house in the season 3 RHOBH episode titled “Don’t Sing For Your Supper.”

“I drew every inch of this house,” Hadid said in one scene. “And it like killed my brain.”

“It’s a great house for entertaining,” she said of the spacious abode as she made plans to host a dinner party with Lisa Vanderpump’s friend group.

During the episode, Hadid revealed that her family mostly lived in the kitchen and family room. “The rest of the house we probably never use,” she admitted.

Hadid’s perfectly organized glass door refrigerator created quite a buzz as her guests arrived. The former model revealed that she designed the elegant cold box herself. Co-star Kyle Richards was in awe as she gazed at the beautifully displayed produce in Hadid’s custom fridge. Hadid admitted, “If it’s not all lined up and looking pretty, I can’t be in it.”

Yolanda Hadid Once Described the Home as Her ‘Sanctuary’

In a 2014 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hadid described her Malibu home as her “sanctuary.” She also explained how the lemon orchard on the property came to be. “I am obsessed with lemons, and I started at a young age when I was still modeling and I started doing the Master Cleanse,” she said in the interview. “When I was at my house in Malibu, I said, ‘I’m going to do a lemon orchard with lavender.’ I love the purple and the yellow color combination, and it feels very European. I got a little bit carried away with the lemon trees because I planted 50 and I didn’t know how many lemons each tree produces. It’s insane because I have thousands of lemons.”

Ten years later, Hadid lives a very different life. The former RHOBH star lives on a farm in Pennsylvania with her beau, Joseph Jingoli—and a crew of horses and cows, per Bravo.com in May 2024.

