Blinds Suggest Yolanda Hadid Was Lying About Zayn Malik, Wanted Him Deported

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid is being accused of lying. In October 2021, TMZ reported that Hadid claimed Zayn Malik, her daughter’s now ex-boyfriend, “struck her.” She was going to file a police report, but never did.

Shortly after the news hit the internet, Zayn released a statement on Twitter. He explained that he’s a “private person” and that he wants to “create a safe and private space” for his daughter, Khai, whom he shares with Hadid’s daughter, Gigi Hadid.

“I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s, who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Zayn’s statement read.

“This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” his statement continued.

Flash forward five months, and there are claims that Hadid actually made the whole thing up.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Blind Suggests Hadid Made the Whole Story up About Malik Because She ‘Didn’t Like Him’

Months after the initial report was published, things seemed to settle down for both Hadid and Malik, who have been laying low ever since. According to People magazine, sources confirmed that Malik and Gigi Hadid have split since the alleged fight that he had with her mom. The two are believed to be co-parenting their daughter.

A blind sent in to Bravo and Cocktails on March 10, 2022, flips Hadid’s claims about Malik, as she is being accused of making the whole thing up.

“Word on the street from her former assistant is that this ex-housewife and mama to top models’s made the whole thing up about her daughter’s baby daddy. She didn’t like him,” the blind reads. The post is titled “pretty little liar.”

Another Blind Suggests Hadid Had a Bigger Plan

Despite seeming happy when her daughter revealed she was pregnant with a baby girl, another blind sent in to Bravo and Cocktails claims that Hadid had an even bigger plan to rid Malik from her life. The blind was published on March 12, 2022.

“There’s more to pretty little liar!!! She wanted him to be sent to England to be done with him. As in he can’t come to the states at all. Deported,” the blind reads.

“Completely fabricated the story but since he’s not exactly sober it’s easier to get over on him. Like, she had his people in her pocket. Real dark stuff. Don’t think he daughter/his baby mama knew the plan. Don’t think her sis did either,” the blind concludes.

Regardless of what may or may not be happening in Gigi Hadid’s home life, she seems to be focused on her career and her daughter. In an interview with InStyle that was published in early February 2022, she opened up about her 18-month-old.

“She’s just so smart, and she’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking. She’s just awesome,” the model told the outlet. The interview appeared in the March 2022 issue of the magazine.

