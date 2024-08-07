Yolanda Hadid Poses For Fierce Photos As She Revives Modeling Career at Age 60

Yolanda Hadid made a return to modeling.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is a judge on “Holland’s Next Top Model,” but in August 2024 she was top dog for a cover photo shoot for Sorbet Magazine.

Hadid left RHOBH in 2016 after four seasons to focus on her health amid a series of health issues stemming from a Lyme Disease diagnosis. She turned 60 years old in January 2024.

Yolanda Hadid Posed For a ‘Rock Star’ Photoshoot in 2024

In an Instagram post in August 2024, Hadid shared a series of photos from her photo shoot for the Summer 2024 issue of Sorbet magazine. The mom of three wore a leather vest, fishnets, and a blonde mullet hairstyle for the ‘80s rockstar theme.

“❤️Rock star for a day…. Thank you @sorbetmag,” she captioned the post along with a list of credits for everyone from her stylist to set designer.

Hadid’s daughter Gigi was one of the first to comment on the photos. “Major!” the supermodel wrote.

“We need Yolanda’s model era back asap!!! GORGEOUS 🔥🩷,” another fan wrote.

“If ‘AGING LIKE A FINE WINE’ had a face>>>>>>>>>🫠❤️‍🔥,” added another.

Others noted that Hadid was the perfect mix of her daughters Gigi and Bella, who have both worked as models.

“They got it from their MAMA 😍😍😍🔥🤌🏼,” one commenter wrote of the supermodel sisters.

Yolanda Hadid Started Modeling At Age 16

When fans first met Hadid in the RHOBH season 3 episode “Down and Left Out in Beverly Hills,” she was married to Grammy-winning musician David Foster. At the time, she went by his last name. The two divorced in 2017, per Us Weekly.

In the episode, she explained how she got her start in modeling. “At the age of 16, I was discovered by Eileen Ford,” she said in a confessional. “The next thing I knew, I was on the runway in Paris and Milan, and my life as a model started.”

In an interview with Money magazine, Hadid admitted she was very “money-driven” as a model after growing up in a poor household in the Netherlands. “It wasn’t that I had the dream of being a model,” she shared. “I never wore makeup. I didn’t even know what Vogue or Cosmo or Elle was because it wasn’t part of my life.”

But once she signed with Ford she moved into a “model home” in New York City, per the oulet. She lived with other up-and-coming models as her career took off. By age 21, she moved to Los Angeles and made her first real estate investment.

Hadid’s modeling heyday took place in the 1980s and ‘90s when she landed on the cover of the French and German editions of Vogue. In February 2020, she returned to modeling to walk the runway during Paris Fashion Week, according to People magazine.

In the Sorbet interview, Hadid said she got her work ethic from her mother. She explained that her mother had her doing chores at a very young age. Of her career as model, she said, “Fame has never been a motivation for me.”

She added of her kids Gigi, Bella, and Anwar, “I always wished for my children to be strong, financially independent young people who could thrive in something they love to do and are passionate about.”

