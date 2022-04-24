Fans Unleash on ‘Monster’ Yolanda Hadid

Fans on Reddit blasted Yolanda Hadid as “racist” and “a monster” after “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” rewatch.

Hadid hasn’t been on the RHOBH since season 6 but her moments on the show are still talked about, more than seven years after the show aired.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed Yolanda Hadid as a ‘Monster’ for Her ‘Racist, Sexist, & Classist’ Moments on RHOBH

A thread on Reddit was started with the title, “Never liked Yolanda but I’m doing a rewatch and she’s WAYYY worse than I ever remembered holy s***” and included several screenshots of moments on the show where she was problematic.

Many fans commented on the thread, slamming her past actions.

“Yolanda is the absolute worst type of person,” someone wrote on Reddit. “The holier than thou, your issues and concerns are irrelevant, dOnT bE sO SenSitIve, making you look like you talk too much and squabble for having an opinion, appearing calm and collected and down to earth by shutting other people down, ‘we keep talking about unimportant things’, gaslighting, my opinion is the rationale – type of person is equivalent to drinking a bottle of gasoline and eating used razor blades.”

“I have to admit, I snickered and sneered when David divorced her and all of her hysterics surrounding it,” a fan commented. “She thought she was so much better than everyone else until that moment.”

“Fat shaming everyone She’s the worst,” someone said. “seriously everytime i watched a scene w her I felt srsly triggered as I have an ed, dude shes fking awful talking to her own daughters like that,” another fan wrote.

“She is, was, and always has been a monster,” someone said.

“When she would not let her daughters play volleyball,” a fan wrote. “I also think she forced Bella to stop riding horses because it made her to muscular . Lyme disease was just a reason to force her kids out of sports.”

“She is/was just as racist, sexist, and classist as Ramona,” a fan commented. “She just manages her bowel movements better.”

“Yolanda was extremely racist on the RHOBH,” a fan wrote. “Telling the movers they need to learn English. Telling the makeup artist to fix Gigi’s make up bc she “looks Chinese”. She really was awful.”

“Rewatching season with Yolanda even just a few years later hits so much harder. She is a self important monsterrrrrr,” someone said.

“The real manipulator and narcissist of the series. I was happy when she she didn’t come back but sadly now we’re stuck with Dorit instead, who isn’t much better,” a fan wrote.

She’s insufferable and I still don’t understand how she has Stans,” a fan wrote. “This is just one of many examples of her being an absolute POS.”

Bella Hadid Revealed She Had a Nose Job at 14 & Now Regrets Doing It

Hadid has been on fans minds more recently due to a March 15, 2022, Vogue feature on Bella Hadid which revealed plastic surgery admissions, eating disorders, and body-image issues all of which fans blame on her mother.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she told Vogue of her nose job at age 14. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Bella revealed mental health issues she dealt with, as well.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” she told the outlet. “That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my a** off.”

Fans reacted to the news at the time of publication.

“losing faith in yolanda hadid by the minute,” a fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, “I’ve always stuck up for Yolanda Hadid as a fellow Lyme warrior but damn. Having your 14 year old daughter get cosmetic surgery to fit a Eurocentric idea of beauty (being quoted calling other daughter ‘all American beauty’) is pretty f’ed up.”

“i really think yolanda hadid should have her rights as a mother & grandmother taken away from her bc wtf is wrong with that women,” someone else tweeted.

“I blame Yolanda,” someone tweeted. “Hearing her speak, makes me suspicious that she must’ve brainwashed Bella into thinking that her Levantine features are undesirable.”

“I actually canny believe Bella got a nose job at FOURTEEN. My Ma wouldn’t even let me get a nail extension at that age. I don’t even think I was allowed to wear a proper bra, only a vest Yolanda wildin out,” a fan tweeted.

