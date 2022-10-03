Fans React to Yolanda Hadid Joking About Her Skills as a Mother in TikTok Video

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid seemed to address criticism she has received for comments she made to her daughter, Gigi Hadid, during her time on the Bravo series, as reported by Buzzfeed. According to the publication, Bravo fans have uploaded compilation videos of Yolanda Hadid making remarks about her daughter’s eating habits on TikTok. For instance, in RHOBH season 4, episode 3, Gigi Hadid informed her mother that she was “feeling really weak” following her decision to eat “like half an almond.” The 58-year-old instructed her to “have a couple of almonds [and] chew them really well.”

Buzzfeed reported that the mother of three seemed to reference her 2013 almond comment in a TikTok video, uploaded on September 29, 2022. The video featured the former Dutch model enjoying some almonds that had been placed in a clear bowl while inside her home, on a walk, and in a golf cart. She also balanced the bowl on her head and fed her farm animals a few almonds. In the caption of the post, she jokingly remarked about her skills as a mother.

“#worstmomever #almonds,” read the caption.

Several fans flocked to the TikTok video’s comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

“It would be funny if it wasn’t true :/,” wrote a commenter.

“Iconic,” asserted another.

“Best marketing/social media/pr team in the game 👏🏼,” added a different person.

“YOLANDA not u being proud of this 😭,” shared a fourth person.

Reddit Users Commented on the Post

A Reddit user uploaded the TikTok video on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Several Bravo fans criticized Yolanda Hadid’s TikTok video in the post’s comments section.

“The BH Housewives can’t do comedy. Never could. Never did,” wrote a commenter.

“Wow she’s literally doubling down on being an Almond Mom ™ Yikes,” added another.

“That’s right, Yolanda, make a mockery out of your s**** parenting and the fact that you encouraged your kid to have a s**** relationship with food. This woman makes Joan Crawford look like Mary poppins,” shared a commenter.

“Yikes 😳How do you say tone deaf in Dutch?” asked a Reddit user.

“Yeah, no. This is insensitive and triggering,” asserted an RHOBH viewer.

Some commenters, however, shared that they appreciated the video.

“I’m not gonna lie, the shot with the bowl on her head made me laugh,” commented a Bravo fan.

“I actually find it witty 🤷‍♀️,” added another.

“I love her lmfaooooo,” stated a social media user.

Gigi Hadid Shared How She Felt About Her Mother Starring in RHOBH

While speaking to InStyle in February 2022, Gigi Hadid shared her thoughts about her mother starring in RHOBH for four seasons. She explained that the Bravo series was not a big part of her childhood. She noted that she was focused on playing volleyball and spending time with her friends.

“When people first started to get to know me, it was like, ‘Oh, her mom was [Yolanda Hadid] on [‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’]. That is her life.’ But that wasn’t my life or a part of my growing up,” said the 27-year-old. “My mom wasn’t on TV until I was a senior in high school, so I was just on my way out of the house. But it was weird for me. I would come home from school and there would be production trucks outside. I would scale the staircase to my room so I wouldn’t have to go say hi to my mom in the kitchen.”

Gigi Hadid Spoke About Her 2-Year-Old Daughter

During a September 2022 interview with Today, Gigi Hadid spoke about her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The mother of one shared that her daughter enjoys exploring her surroundings.

“I think she’s a genius but I think that’s what everyone says about their kid… [She is] so mobile from so early in the morning. So mobile, jumping off things, very brave, which is great. We are practicing doing dangerous things carefully,” said the model.

