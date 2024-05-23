Former RHOBH Star Announces Return to TV

Yolanda Hadid will return to television eight years after her exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . ”

In an Instagram story in May 2024, the Pennsylvania-based former model revealed that she will return to her native Netherlands as a judge on “Holland’s Next Top Model.”

Hadid was married to musician David Foster when she was a star on RHOBH. She left the show in 2016 after four seasons amid a series of health issues stemming from a Lyme Disease diagnosis.

Here’s what you need to know:

Yolanda Hadid Shared a Series of Posts to Announce Her TV Return

In a series of posts to her Instagram story, Hadid, 60, shared a teaser for the next season of “Holland’s Next Top Model.” One of the posts announced, “New season of Holland’s Next Top Model with the one and only [Yolanda Hadid]. Castings have begun.”

Hadid also captioned a post to share that she was in Amsterdam and looking for potential cast members for HNTM in the area. “I am looking for you,” the mom of three captioned a photo of herself on a bike. “If you got what it takes to become Holland’s Next Top Model I will be at the Kalverstraat today.”

According to IMDb, Hadid appeared on two reality shows since exiting RHOBH, and both of them were modeling-related. In 2018, she joined “Making a Model,” and in 2022, she was a judge for the 13th cycle of “Holland’s Next Top Model” alongside Guillame Philibert Chin and Phillippe Vogelenzang.

Upon her return to her home country in May 2024, Hadid shared a video with pal Dominique Samuel as they said good morning from the Netherlands. “Rise and shine,” the duo said as they walked the empty streets.

Yolanda Hadid Previously Said She Will Never Return to RHOBH

When Hadid left RHOBH in 2016, she was quite ill. She posted the news on her Instagram page, telling fans, “I would have loved a more graceful exit than ‘Season 6’ but sometimes we don’t get to control the ending of the chapters in our life. I’m leaving what’s over without denying its past importance in my life. I believe that every exit is a new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my @Bravotv Family as I continue to focus on my recovery, my children and bring back the privacy within our Home.”

She later shared that she was “too sensitive” for the Real Housewives world.

“The first season I went on, I was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease, and I struggled every day of the season,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “I kind of stayed on because I thought, ‘OK, I’ll be better next season.’ I didn’t know Lyme disease was a life sentence. And now, here we are 10, 12 years, later, I’m still struggling with it.”

The mom of three added that she was never working “with a full set of brains on the show.”

She addressed her castmates, most notably Lisa Rinna, talking about how she possibly had “Munchausen” syndrome. Munchausen syndrome is a mental health disorder in which someone exaggerates an illness, per Cleveland Clinic.

Hadid told ET: “Those things were very hurtful, and not just hurtful to me but hurtful to my children and my family who loves me. And they knew I was fighting for my life. So, from that perspective, it wasn’t a good experience for me. And, you know, that was the taste I was left with.”

She added that she has no interest in another Real Housewives experience ever again. “At this point in my life, I couldn’t [go back],” she said. “I’m too sensitive. I couldn’t deal with that back and forth between women. It’s not my communication style or something that’s good for my life.”

In 2022, Rinna admitted on her Instagram stories that her accusations about Hadid were her only regret from her time on RHOBH. “Someone just asked me if I have any regrets from the last 8 years on the show,” Rinna wrote on her stories. “Only one. Yolanda. I would change that. That was very wrong. On all levels. That never should have happened.”

READ NEXT: Rumored RHOBH Stars Spotted in 1st Photos From Season 14 Filming