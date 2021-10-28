Yolanda Hadid Claims Zayn Malik Hit Her

Yolanda Hadid claims that her daughter’s boyfriend, former One Direction member, Zayn Malik, “struck her,” according to a report from TMZ. The alleged domestic violence incident occurred “last week,” and Hadid is considering filing a police report.

It’s unclear what may have caused an argument between the two, or why things ended up getting physical.

Shortly after the news hit the internet, Zayn released a statement on Twitter.

“As you all know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s, who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Zayn’s statement read.

“This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though, for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” the statement concluded.

The status of Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship is unknown at this time. Despite a rocky romance that was riddled with a couple of breakups, the two seemed to be doing well, as of April 2021, anyway. “They’re happy with the way things are for now,” a source previously told Us Weekly, adding that the couple was in no “rush to get married.”

Neither Yolanda Hadid or Gigi Hadid have commented on this report.

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley Held at Gunpoint During Home Robbery While Both Kids Were Sleeping