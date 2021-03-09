Former Housewives’ Star’s Boyfriend Lashes Out at the Grammys

It looks like someone isn’t looking forward to The Grammys this year.

In a new Tweet posted on March 9, singer and former ‘One Direction’ star Zayn Malik slammed the upcoming award show, writing, “F*** the Grammy’s and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

This year, Malik has not been nominated for a Grammy, however, Insider noted that the star wasn’t even eligible to be nominated due to the timing of his most recent album.

Malik is currently dating Gigi Hadid, who is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid. The couple recently welcomed a baby girl named Khai in September 2020.

Other Stars Have Called out the Award Show Before

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

Malik is not the only one to have called out the award show in recent months. In November 2020, popular singer The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, accused the organization of being corrupt after he failed to receive a nomination. “The Grammys remain corrupt,” Tesfaye wrote on Twitter. “You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency.”

Singer and songwriter Halsey also called out the Grammy awards in November, writing a lengthy Instagram story that suggested that there could be bribery happening behind the scenes. “It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes,'” the star wrote in an Instagram story at the time, which was captured by Insider.

Halsey continued, writing, “And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show. Perhaps sometimes it is (!!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture.”

The Grammys Have Denied Corruption

Although these major stars have accused The Grammys of corruption, the Recording Academy has denied all claims. In response to The Weekend’s initial allegation, Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason Jr said that he empathizes with the star. “We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated,” Mason wrote in a statement, as noted by Variety. “I was surprised and can empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration…”

Mason continued, “Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists. But as the only peer-voted music award, we will continue to recognize and celebrate excellence in music while shining a light on the many amazing artists that make up our global community. To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards will premiere on March 14 on CBS at 8/7c.

