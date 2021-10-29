Inside Zayn Malik’s Fight With Yolanda Hadid: Report

New details have emerged about the reported physical altercation between singer Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid.

The One Direction alum was accused of striking the ex “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star during an argument, according to a report from TMZ on October 28, 2021.

The outlet has released new details about the incident reveal that Malik, 28, was charged with criminal offenses against Hadid, 57, and her daughter Gigi, who is the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, Khai.

Malik Was Charged With 4 Criminal Offenses of Harassment

On October 29, TMZ shared information from court documents that were obtained following a Sept. 29 incident at the Pennsylvania home Malik shares with Gigi and their baby. The outlet reported that court docs allege that an angry Malik came into the house and called Hadid “a f***ing Dutch slut,” and told her to “stay away from [my] f***ing daughter.”

The court docs also state that the singer “shoved” Hadid into a dresser, “causing mental anguish and physical pain.”

The report claims that at one point Malik also told his now ex-girlfriend Gigi to “strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house.”

Malik was also said to have ordered a security guard out of the house.

Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment and pled guilty to one charge. He denied physical contact with Hadid but was hit with 360 days probation as well as orders to complete programs for anger management and domestic violence. He must also have no contact with Hadid and the security guard.

Malik Released a Statement About the Incident & Said He Agreed to ‘No Contest’ Claims

Shortly before the court documents were made public, Malik released a statement on Twitter. The singer stated that he is a “private” person who believes “private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

“In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter], I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s, who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Malik wrote. “This was and still should be a private matter.”

Malik expressed hope for “healing” for all of the family members involved with the “harsh words” that were said during the incident and said he longs for a “peaceful family environment” in which he can “co-parent” his daughter.

Malik also told TMZ, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Have Broken Up

Gigi Hadid and Malik have had an on-and-off relationship for several years, but in 2020 they welcomed baby Khai together. People reported that amid the latest incident, the two have split up once again.

“They are not together right now,” an insider told the outlet of Gigi and Malik. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

The model’s rep also told E! News, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

