Reality Star Slams Network for Filming Suicide Attempt Coverage

On October 21, WE tv released the latest trailer for Season 7 of Braxton Family Values.

In the clip, Toni learns that her sister, Tamar, has been hospitalized. The video then cuts to mother Evelyn Braxton saying, “Toni called. She told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.”

According to E!, Tamar then took to social media and responded to the trailer. “At some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼ and P.S. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW‼ #SCUMBAGS–T.”

The original wording of Tamar’s post has been edited, and it now says, “The girls are talking.” Tamar, however, has commented on some reactions to her post.

On October 21, she wrote, “I’m not on that show anymore. This is all done behind my back.”

And in another, she echoed those sentiments once again, writing, “I’m not on the show anymore. Why are they talking about ME??”

Braxton Speaks Out About Her Suicide Attempt

In July, Tamar was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles hotel room.

TMZ reported, “When EMTs arrived we’re told they found Tamar unconscious inside her room. Her boyfriend, David Adefeso, told cops she may have overdosed on pills and alcohol.”

Then, in late July, Braxton opened up about the incident in a candid Instagram message. She wrote, “Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.”

Tamar went on to state that over the past eleven years “there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave.”

Braxton went on to say she was “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.” And when she reportedly wrote a letter “asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair,” she was ignored.

At the end of the Instagram post, Tamar vowed to “do everything in my power to aid those from mental illness, including those of us who’s mental illness was only a result from the toxic systematic bondage that dwells television.”

One day after posting the Instagram message, Variety announced that Tamar would no longer be working with WE tv.

A section from the official statement read, “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

A source later told E! News, “Tamar has had a challenging year. She has been working tirelessly on her mental health and wellbeing. She has experienced many ups and downs, but with guidance from experts, Tamar is moving forward and on the right track.”

