Who is Rebecca Leigh Wash?

If you’re a Southern Charm fan, you might have heard of the name Rebecca Leigh Wash. But, who exactly is Wash?

In May 2020, Wash was accused of having an affair with Cameran Eubanks’ husband, Jason Wimberly, according to The Sun. Wash is a makeup artist from South Carolina, but other than that, little is known about her. Wash’s Instagram page is currently private, but she has over 1,000 followers. Overall, Wash’s social media presence seems to be very private.

However, Wash has vehemently denied that she and Wimberly were ever involved. According to Us Weekly, Wash took to her Instagram page to defend herself against the cheating rumors. “I have been wrongfully accused of having a relationship with the husband of Cameran Wimberly of Southern Charm,” Wash wrote on Instagram in mid-May, according to Us Weekly. “I have never met Jason or Cameran Wimberly in my life. These hurtful accusations are blatant unfounded lies that have shaken me to my core. I am not a religious follower of Southern Charm, but as a makeup artist and resident of the Charleston area, it is impossible to not know who the cast of the show is. I have never laid eyes or interacted with Jason Wimberly, Cameran, or anyone in their beautiful family other than on television.”

Cameran Eubanks Has Defended Wash

According to Us Weekly, Eubanks also rushed to Wash’s defense. Eubanks re-posted Wash’s Instagram, writing in response, “It is so sad that this kind, beautiful and innocent girl had to be drug into the mud. I signed up for this by being on TV. She didn’t. @RebeccaWash is the victim here.”

However, fans may notice that Eubanks will not be on their screens during the Season 7 premiere of Southern Charm. According to Us Weekly, Eubanks announced in an Instagram comment that she would not be returning to the show in May 2020. Eubanks also wrote on Instagram that she was “disgusted” by the cheating rumors surrounding her and her husband. “You must protect what is sacred to you,” Eubanks wrote on Instagram, according to Us Weekly. “Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck. What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me.”

Some Think That Kathryn Dennis Started the Rumor

Many people, including other Southern Charm stars, think that it was Kathryn Dennis who started the cheating rumors. In May, star Naomie Olindo alluded to the possibility that the rumors were started by Dennis. “To all those asking why Cameran, Chelsea [Meissner] and I (and anyone with a life they want to protect) quit the show. It’s s—t like this,” Olindo wrote via her Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly. “Shame on you @kathryndennis for this and MANY other things.”

In her Instagram story denying the allegations, Wash also mentioned Dennis. “The allegations that this rumor was started by Kathryn Dennis are even more hurtful,” Wash wrote. “I met Kathryn one time in July 2018 when I did her makeup for a photo shoot for a local clothing store. I have not seen or spoken to Kathryn since. I have only known her in my limited interaction in a professional capacity, and to suggest that I am somehow associated with these allegations is dumbfounding, hurtful, and malicious. I am so sorry to the Wimberly family that someone would cut so low as to attack the core tenant of anyone’s life – their family.”

