‘Guiding Light’ Soap Star & ‘Super Model’ Dies, Called ‘One of a Kind’

Renauld White, a trailblazing model and “Guiding Light” soap actor, has died, according to his obituary, posted on the website of the Whigham Funeral Home.

“Renauld White was not just a Super Model but also actor, activist, and martial artist,” the obituary says.

According to a July 2 report by USA Today, the cause of death for White, 80, was not released, but he had been in hospice care.

The publication attributed confirmation of the news to White’s modeling agency, Bella Agency, which called the actor “one of a kind.”

White starred in seven episodes of “Guiding Light” from 1986 to 1992, IMDb reported. He also starred as a Baptist minister in the TV movie “Gun Hill” in 2013 and “Central Park” in 2017. He also starred in a TV series called “Fashion” in 1979, IMDb reported.

According to CNN, White was the “first African-American male model and the second Black male model to appear on the cover of GQ in November 1979.”

The obituary, which says White died on June 26, goes much farther in describing his career and impact:

He graced numerous magazines such as Essence, Ebony, Jet, and the first African American model to appear on the cover of GQ. He was the first African American male model to endorse ‘white’ men’s hair products (Vitalis.) He had TV roles on One Life to Live, General Hospital, Inside Job and The Stepford Wives. He loved the theatre and participated in off Broadway plays such as Anthony and Cleopatra, Twelfth Night, Medea and Obatala, and participated in many plays at the New York Theater. He walked the runways of prestigious fashion shows and collaborated with renowned designers such as Bill Blass, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Jeffrey Banks, and Donna Karan.

Renauld White’s Modeling Agency Called His ‘Passion & Perseverance’ an ‘Inspiration to Many’

His modeling agency, Bella Agency, confirmed the death to USA Today, calling White “one of a kind.”

“We were so honored to have represented Renauld at Bella Agency New York over the past 10 years. He will be truly missed in the fashion world but not forgotten for all the trailblazing moments he accomplished,” Bella Agency founder Ray Volant told USA Today on July 2.

“Renauld’s passion and perseverance was an inspiration for many. He helped young models find their place in the industry,” Volant told the newspaper.

According to White’s obituary, he was born February 1,1944 “to the late Maybelline Scott White and Robert White, Sr. in Newark, New Jersey. He graduated from Westside High School and attended classes at Rutgers University in the City of Newark. Renauld also resided in the City of East Orange where he was loved and adored by many.”

“Fashion first entered Renauld’s world through his parents. In the 1950s, his mother modeled hats, and he was shaped by his father’s inherent elegance when he wore suits,” the obit says.

Renauld White’s Fashion Designer Friends Wrote That White Broke ‘Barriers’ in the Fashion Industry

White’s friend, the fashion designer Jeffrey Banks, also confirmed his death to Women’s Wear Daily, saying that White was being treated in hospice care at Lennox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

Banks wrote a tribute to White on Instagram on June 27. It reads:

It is with tremendous sadness that I report that my dearest friend and work colleague RENAULD WHITE, left us yesterday. Modeling for me from the very start of my career RENAULD was always the perfect gentleman and a great ambassador for my brand. When first introduced to my Mother she claimed instantly that he was my ‘older brother.’ I only wished that was so. I shall miss our talks and times together, but will always remember the barriers you broke in the fashion industry and the love you shared as a trusted friend. Good night sweet Prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

He also wrote in a separate Instagram post: