Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2020

A lot of businesses are closed on Christmas Day, but the restaurant industry knows that family holidays are a prime time to be open. With that in mind, there is a myriad of options for dining out on Christmas Day 2020.

Boston Market, Golden Corral, Legal Sea Foods and More

Keep in mind that many of these restaurants are independently-owned franchise locations, so it is up to the individual owner or manager whether they are open on Christmas Day, so call ahead to your neighborhood location to double-check.

With that in mind, Boston Market and Golden Corral are two staples that have a lot of locations open on Christmas. About half the Golden Corral locations we contacted were going to be open, with hours varying from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or noon to 6 p.m. local time.

Boston Market, meanwhile, has the information available on its website where you can find your nearest locations and see if they are open for Christmas Day. The hours we saw for the open locations was noon to 5 p.m. Boston Market’s special Christmas Day menu includes hand-carved ham, roasted turkey, rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, mac & cheese, sweet corn, and apple or pumpkin pie.

Legal Sea Foods, a chain with locations throughout the eastern seaboard, is opening at all of its locations on Christmas Day, with hours varying from as early as 11 a.m. to as late as 10 p.m.

Village Inn and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery are two national chains that also have locations open on Christmas Day. Use the Village Inn website and Perkins website to find out if your local franchise is open. Village Inn’s hours vary from as early as 7 a.m. to as late as 6 p.m., and Perkins’ hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day Fine Dining

If you’re looking for some upscale Christmas Day offerings, look no further than Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Buca di Beppo, McCormick & Schmick’s, and Smith & Wollensky’s.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering a special holiday Celebration Surf & Turf and a Celebration Feast for four, and they recommend making reservations because their Christmas Day tables fill up fast.

Italian restaurant Buca di Beppo is open starting at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day and “has delicious Italian dishes ready to serve you and your guests,” according to its website. It recommends a reservation as well. and says “we’ll make sure your holiday is festively fun. We look forward to celebrating with you!”

The Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse site says they are open for Christmas Day, but they are also hyping their Holiday Dinner to-go, which includes a roast, rolls, salad, potatoes, squash, and cheesecake.

McCormick & Schmick’s also has a holiday feast to-go that includes prime rib, salad, mashed potatoes, green beans, and bread, but they are also open for in-person dining at select locations. The in-person dining is limited to a prix fixe menu that includes soup or salad, entree, and dessert.

In addition to those various restaurants, Denny’s, Starbucks, Sizzler, Hometown Buffet, Panda Express, Waffle House, IHOP, Buffalo Wild Wings, Wendy’s, and McDonald’s all have various locations that are open — but be sure to call ahead to make sure your nearest location is open.