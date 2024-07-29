Richard Simmons’ Housekeeper Reveals Happy Final Days & Suspected Cause of Death

Richard Simmons‘ housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, is breaking her silence about Simmons’ death and his last days. The woman who worked for Simmons for 35 years wanted to assure the public that his last days were joyful and happy, People reported. And she also wanted to share what she believed was his cause of death. The fitness icon died on July 13 at the age of 76, TMZ reported.

Although an official cause of death has not yet been released, the Los Angeles Police Department said that Simmons appeared to have died from natural causes and no foul play is suspected, ABC News reported.

Reveles told People that she believed Simmons died of a heart attack, but that his last days were joyful.

Teresa Reveles Said Simmons’ Hands Were Balled Into Fists When She Found Him

While Reveles has been widely reported in media coverage as Simmons’ housekeeper, her official title is actually house manager, she clarified to People.

She found Simmons in his bedroom after he died and his hands were balled into fists, she told People. “That’s why I know it was a heart attack,” she said. “I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same.”

Still, she added, Simmons “looked peaceful.”

She told People that on the day of his birthday, his legs were hurting from a fall. She wanted him to go to the hospital, but he wanted to wait until the next morning because it was his birthday.

TMZ reported that Simmons fell in his bathroom on the night of his birthday, after feeling dizzy, but didn’t want to see a doctor. Simmons’ brother, Larry, told ET that Simmons thought he had food poisoning, but was getting better.

Reveles referred to herself as Simmons’ companion, and they traveled together, lived together and ate together, People reported. Simmons’ brother, Lenny, told People that she was “extremely loyal and trustworthy.” He added, “She loved my brother and he loved her.”

Simmons Was Feeding a Family of Skunks & Could Touch Their Noses, Reveles Shared

Reveles told People that Simmons was happy in his last days. He had been feeding a skunk family by hand every night at the back door of his California home. He fed them peanuts and was able to get so close that they let him touch their noses, she said.

And in his last days, he was also calling fans and responding to their emails, she said. He gave an interview with People and was working on a Broadway musical.

“I want to celebrate Richard,” Reveles told People. “He died happy.”

Just a few days before his death, he gave her a diamond pin as an anniversary gift, Reveles said. It was a few weeks early, but he wanted to give it to her then.

She cried during the interview, telling People: “I still can’t believe what happened.”

Reveles also shared that she and Simmons would sometimes go for drives or for walks in the neighborhood, but he would wear a mask, a wig, and glasses and people didn’t recognize him.