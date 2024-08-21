Fans Crushed After Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death is Revealed: ‘Tragic’

Five weeks after the shocking death of fitness guru Richard Simmons — who was found dead at his home by his housekeeper, one day after his 76th birthday, on July 13, 2024 — his family says his cause of death has been ruled an accident by the Los Angeles Coroners’ Office.

A statement provided to People magazine by family spokesperson Tom Estey on August 21, said, “This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.”

“The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed,” the statement continued. “The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Richard’s large legion of fans quickly took to social media to express their sadness over the news, knowing that his death could have potentially been prevented, given reports that he had fallen on his birthday and had also complained of possible food poisoning.

Richard Simmons Refused to Seek Medical Attention After Fall on His Birthday

According to TMZ, Richard felt dizzy and fell in his bathroom the night before his death. His housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, helped him up and urged him to get medical attention, but he refused, the outlet reported. She helped him into his bed, but the next morning found him dead on the floor of his bedroom, TMZ said.

Lenny also told ET on July 15 that the night before Richard’s death, he had complained on the phone of getting possible food poisoning on his birthday.

“It was really a shock,” he said. “He wasn’t feeling really well that day because he said he thought he’d had some food poisoning, but he was getting better and going to bed a little early. So we really didn’t think anything about it.”

On the evening of July 15, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that an investigation had been launched into Richard’s death, though no foul play was suspected. As a result, the local Medical Examiner’s Office told People that Richard’s cause of death “has since been deferred” until further testing could be completed.

Reveles, who worked for Richard for nearly 36 years, told People on July 29 that she thought Richard had died of a heart attack.

“When I saw him, he looked peaceful,” she said, but added that his hands were balled into fists. “That’s why I know it was a heart attack. I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same.”

Fans Upset Knowing Richard Simmons’ Death Has Been Ruled ‘Accidental’

Many fans took to social media as news of Richard Simmons’ cause of death spread, crushed knowing that he might have saved his own life had he sought medical attention on the night of his birthday.

One person tweeted, “Tragic. 💔 Falls are no joke. He probably just didn’t feel comfortable getting help and figured he was just going to get over it. He had so much love left to give.”

Another wrote on Facebook, “Oh Richard, that makes me even sadder!!!! You were so loved; now you’re an angel in Heaven instead of an angel on Earth.”

“I hope that this tragic loss will remind everyone that seniors should seek medical care any time they take a fall,” someone else commented. “Don’t put it off.”

“So sad,” another fan wrote. “Wish he had gone to emergency after he fell. He’d still be here.”

A small, private funeral was held for Richard on July 19, according to a family statement provided to Fox News Digital that said, “Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends. We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time.”

The following day, Lenny posted a photo that he said Richard had intended to post on July 14, with him dressed like an astronaut. Richard had written the caption in advance, which was, ““Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard”