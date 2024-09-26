Battle Brews Over Richard Simmons’ Estate 2 Months After His Death

Fitness icon Richard Simmons died on July 13 in his Los Angeles, California home. Now matters regarding his estate are causing chaos among his loved ones.

As Today shared on August 21, authorities ruled Simmons’ death at the age of 76 as accidental. He experienced “blunt traumatic injuries” from a “ground level fall,” the media outlet reported. Today reported that the report on his death indicated the after-effects of those blunt traumatic injuries contributed to his death.

In addition, Today reported, Simmons had arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease. The report on his death, Today shared, indicated that condition played a role in Simmons’ death.

According to People on September 25, Simmons’ family and his long-time house manager, Teresa Reveles, are at odds regarding his estate.

Richard Simmons’ House Manage Theresa Reveles Wants to Be Re-Assigned as a Co-Trustee of His Estate

TMZ reported on September 25 that Reveles filed a petition to be appointed a co-trustee of Simmons’ estate. She alleged that Simmons’ brother previously pressured her to decline the role of co-trustee just days after his death.

According to Reveles, she joined Simmons’ brother, Leonard Simmons, and Leonard’s wife Cathy Simmons to view Richard Simmons’ body. After that, the trio went to the attorney’s office.

While at the attorney’s office, Reveles signed paperwork declining the co-trustee role, TMZ reported after reviewing her legal filing. However, according to the documents reviewed by TMZ, Reveles now claims she felt pressured to sign paperwork she didn’t understand.

Since then, TMZ reported, Reveles met with an attorney. The filing TMZ reviewed indicated that Reveles believes she’s the person best able to handle the estate the way Richard Simmons wanted.

According to TMZ’s review of the legal filing, Reveles wants the court to restrict Leonard Simmons from “selling off Richard’s assets or exploiting his name, image and likeness” as the court process plays out.

People reported that Reveles filed the paperwork on September 25. The media outlet noted that Reveles worked for Richard Simmons for 35 years. In addition, Reveles found him after his death.

The petition, which People reviewed, read, “For nearly thirty-six (36) years, Teresa lived with Richard, cared for him, and was his closest friend and devoted confidant.”

According to People, the document Reveles’ legal team indicated, “Not surprisingly, Richard named Teresa as one of his successor Trustees of his Trust.”

Reveles’ filing referred to Leonard Simmons’ actions as a “nefarious scheme,” People reported.

Richard Simmons’ Family Refutes Reveles’ Claims

People shared that a spokesperson for the family, Tom Estey, provided them with a statement on September 25 regarding Reveles’ claims.

“Richard’s message was always one of joy and positivity. He would be heartbroken to learn of Teresa’s greed and insulted that she would diminish their three decades of supposed friendship in such a public way,” People shared the statement read.

“Her actions threaten to harm Richard’s incredible legacy, which we are working hard to preserve,” the statement continued, according to People.

In addition, People shared from the statement, “Richard took impeccable care of Teresa and made sure even after his passing that she was well taken care of. She is a significant beneficiary of his will.”

The family’s statement, according to People, noted, “She made an informed decision to decline to serve as co-trustee of the estate, which does not affect her status as a beneficiary at all.”

The family’s statement, People reported, also alleged that Reveles’ claims about what happened after Richard Simmons’ death “are completely and demonstrably false, and we have informed her counsel of those facts.”

People quoted from the family’s statement they declined Reveles’ request “because co-trustees must work together in the best interests of the estate.” The statement continued, “And Teresa has shown by her actions that she does not share those interests,” per People.

According to the family’s statement, People reported, Muro has “pitched to Netflix” a documentary about Richard Simmons’ life. People added that in the statement, the family alleges that Reveles has “attempted to charge the estate for her living expenses” as she continues to live in his home.

“Unfortunately, it appears that Teresa intends to waste the assets of the estate,” the family alleges in the statement, People added.