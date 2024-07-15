Richard Simmons Fell & Refused Medical Attention Before His Death: Report

Fitness icon Richard Simmons died after celebrating his 76th birthday, and according to TMZ, he fell shortly before his death. Reports indicate Simmons felt dizzy and subsequently fell before his death and declined to pursue medical attention for it.

Richard Simmons’ Housekeeper Revealed He Chose to Stay Home Despite Falling

TMZ reports that the night of his birthday, hours before his death, Simmons fell in the bathroom at his home. Simmons’ housekeeper helped him get up, and she wanted him to get checked out by doctors, the media outlet shared.

Simmons refused, however, as it was his birthday and he simply wanted to remain home, TMZ noted. The housekeeper indicated Simmons had mentioned feeling dizzy before his fall.

Since he brushed off the idea of getting checked out medically, Simmons’ housekeeper helped him back to his bed. The following morning, around 10 a.m., the housekeeper discovered him next to his bed and he was unresponsive.

The housekeeper called the authorities, and once emergency personnel arrived at Simmons’ home, he was pronounced dead. TMZ indicates a source relayed to them that Simmons had no obvious signs of injury when he was found. He didn’t appear to have been bleeding or have received any bruises or bumps.

TMZ notes the authorities have shared that no signs of foul play were found at Simmons’ home. It is currently unknown whether the fall he experienced in his bathroom or the dizziness he reported feeling are tied to his death.

Richard Simmons’ Brother Wants Fans to Remember His Joy & Love

On July 14, Simmons’ brother took to the fitness icon’s Facebook page to share a message.

“Hello Everyone, I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives,” Richard’s brother Lenny Simmons wrote.

Lenny continued, “He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life!”

He added that his brother was “very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on.” Lenny closed out his post by admitting, “We are in shock.”

On July 12, Richard’s 76th birthday, he shared a heartfelt message on Facebook. “Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!”

He continued, “I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.”

Fans have flooded recent Facebook posts of Richard’s with love and condolences.

One Facebook user wrote, “I am so happy he shared so many of his stories and memories with us this year! I hope they will still make a movie and broadway show about his life!”

“It’s okay to grieve and then celebrate his beautiful life. Richard was such an inspiration and light to many of us. He will stay in our hearts forever. Hugs to everyone who is hurting,” commented another fan.

Someone else shared, “He truly was a light in this dark world! I’ve grown up watching Richard Simmons and I have so enjoyed reading his beautiful posts on here. I know he’s already setting up fitness classes with the angels and having a great time up there! “