‘Rick and Morty’ Episode Title: What Does ‘Mort Dinner Rick Andre’ Mean?

Tonight is a new episode of “Rick and Morty” on Adult Swim. Season 5 Episode 1’s title refers to a movie. Read on to learn more.

‘Mort Dinner Rick Andre’ Refers to a Movie

The new episode is called “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” Like season 4, it appears that many episode titles in season 5 are going to be parodies of movies or TV shows. This one is a parody of “My Dinner with Andre.”

The official description for the episode reads: “Big man comin for dinner, broh. Better check the booze.”

“My Dinner with Andre” is a 1981 movie starring Andre Gregory, Wallace Shawn, Jean Lenauer, and Roy Butler. According to IMDb, Shawn and Gregory are playing fictionalized versions of themselves in the movie, where Gregory is a theater director who has traveled around the world. Shawn, meanwhile, questions Gregory’s abandonment of certain values he held dear.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Two old friends meet for dinner; as one tells anecdotes detailing his experiences, the other notices their differing worldviews.”





The movie is considered a comedy-drama, directed by Louise Malle.