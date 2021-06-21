‘Rick and Morty’ Episode Title: What Does ‘Mort Dinner Rick Andre’ Mean?

Tonight is a new episode of “Rick and Morty” on Adult Swim. Season 5 Episode 1’s title refers to a movie. Read on to learn more.
‘Mort Dinner Rick Andre’ Refers to a Movie
The new episode is called “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” Like season 4, it appears that many episode titles in season 5 are going to be parodies of movies or TV shows. This one is a parody of “My Dinner with Andre.”
The official description for the episode reads: “Big man comin for dinner, broh. Better check the booze.”
“My Dinner with Andre” is a 1981 movie starring Andre Gregory, Wallace Shawn, Jean Lenauer, and Roy Butler. According to IMDb, Shawn and Gregory are playing fictionalized versions of themselves in the movie, where Gregory is a theater director who has traveled around the world. Shawn, meanwhile, questions Gregory’s abandonment of certain values he held dear.
The synopsis for the movie reads: “Two old friends meet for dinner; as one tells anecdotes detailing his experiences, the other notices their differing worldviews.”
The movie is considered a comedy-drama, directed by Louise Malle.
Past Title Meanings
Season 4 of “Rick and Morty” also had quite a few titles that were parodies of movie or TV show names. Although the titles sometimes related to the premise of the episode, sometimes there wasn’t a clear overlap between the two.
Season 4 Episode 1: “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat” was a reference to the movie Edge of Tomorrow, which had the tagline: Live, Die, Repeat. This was a sci-fi movie starring Tom Cruise about reliving time over and over until you can find a way to survive the objective. It tied in pretty closely with the show’s premise.
Season 4 Episode 2: “Old Man and the Seat” was a reference to the classic book “The Old Man and the Sea.” The episode was about Rick endlessly guarding the ultimate toilet, but “killing” a potential friendship in the process, kind of like how the book was about a man’s endless quest to catch a large marlin.
Season 4 Episode 3: “One Crew over the Crewcook’s Morty” referred to a classic novel and movie called “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” Interestingly, that was NOT a heist movie, so it’s unclear why the episode was named after the book and movie.
Season 4 Episode 4: “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty” was a reference to a TV series called “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit.” “Claw and Hoarder” also referred to the claws of a dragon that hoards its treasure. After watching the episode, it’s also clear that the sexual crimes part of SVU is also related to the plot.
Season 4 Episode 5: “Rattlestar Ricklactica” was a reference to the show Battlestar Galactica, even though the episode itself was more of a callback to Terminator.
Season 4 Episode 6: “Nevericking Morty” referred to the movie and book “Neverending Story.”
Season 4 Episode 7: “Promortyus” referred to the movie “Prometheus.”
Season 4 Episode 9: “Childrick of Mort” referred to the movie “Children of Men.”
