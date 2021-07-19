Who Was the Giant Robot on ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 5?

A lot happened in “Rick and Morty” season 5 episode 5. But one of the scenes that caught viewers’ attention was a scene with a giant robot. Was the robot Galactus from the Marvel franchise?

This article will have spoilers from season 5 episode 5.

Galactus Made an Appearance in the Latest Episode

Fans can’t stop talking about the unexpected Marvel franchise appearance in the latest episode of “Rick and Morty.” Rick’s ship killed a giant robot in space, otherwise known as Galactus.

When Summer, Morty, and Bruce Chutback (the new kid) trick Rick’s ship into letting them take control by claiming Rick is in danger, they end up getting a lot more than they bargained for. The ship eventually grows wise to their plan and manipulates them right back, going on an adventure that puts all their lives in serious danger.

At one point in the episode, the ship is dragging a solar system that Galactus eats, and he’s quickly killed.

…was hoping tha Galactus-like character was gonna be more whenever he showed up! #RickAndMorty — Dennis Mills (@KingAce22) July 19, 2021

The show doesn’t actually refer to this character as Galactus, but fans are assuming that’s who we’re seeing. ComicBook.com also refers to the robot that was killed as Galactus.

Quite a few fans were commenting on Twitter about the special appearance.

Another fan shared what Galactus really looks like, and the similarity was spot-on.

One fan proclaimed: “Summer and Morty killed Galactus.”

Considering that Transformers themselves also made an appearance in this episode, it’s not much of a stretch to think that this was the real and true Galactus (at least in the universe of “Rick and Morty.”)

Here are some details on Galactus’s Marvel backstory (with spoilers.)

In case you’re not familiar with Galactus, he was originally a villain fighting the Fantastic Four, Comicbook.com explained. He stays alive by devouring planets (which he definitely tried to do in this episode).

According to Marvel Fandom, Galactus is the only survivor of the “sixth incarnation of the Multiverse.” He was originally a humanoid named Galan from planet Taa, home to a very advanced civilization. Taa was one of the last civilizations to be wiped out by the universe’s “Big Crunch.” Ultimately, Galan was filled with heat energy from the Big Crunch rather than being killed and he merged with the “sentience of the multiverse” to become Galactus. He developed an uncontrollable hunger for energy, and eventually had to even consume sentient worlds that were reminiscent of his own beginning.

As an interesting side note, some fans were predicting that the Summer and Morty “incest baby” from last week was going to grow up to be a Galactus-like character. Although that baby doesn’t appear to have any connection with the Galactus robot that was killed this week, it’s interesting how the comparison was made.

The next episode of “Rick and Morty” airs Sunday, July 25, at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on Adult Swim (the Cartoon Network.) The episode will be called “Rick and Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular.”

