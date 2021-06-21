‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 1 Voice Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

“Rick and Morty” has finally returned to Adult Swim for Season 5’s premiere. Here’s a look at the cast members who voiced characters in Episode 1 or who were listed as special guests.

Season 5 Episode 1 which aired on June 20, 2021, is called “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” The official description for the episode reads: “Big man comin for dinner, broh. Better check the booze.”

Of course, the episode included the regular we’ve come to expect for “Rick and Morty” episodes. These include Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty. Chris Parnell voices Jerry. Spencer Grammer voices Summer. Sarah Chalke voices Beth.

But there are also unexpected characters and new voice guests who appear in each episode.

Special Guests on Season 5 Episode 1

Dan Harmon voiced the main character of the episode, Mr. Nimbus.

The main guest star listed in the credits was comedian Jim Gaffigan. He was also recently in the animated film “Luca” as Lorenzo Paguro. His many other credits include “Bob’s Burgers” (Henry Haber), “Most Wanted,” “Tesla,” “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” (Father Time), “My Boys” (Andy), “Ed” (Toby Gibbons), “The Ellen Show,” and more.

Also listed in the credits were Brandon Johnson (Lord of Lies), Tom Kenny, Maurice LaMarche, Jeff Loveness (the Owl), Vanessa Marshall, and Kari Wahlgren as Jessica.

Johnson has voiced other characters on “Rick and Morty” including Mr. Goldenfold. His other credits include “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “American Dad!,” “Tigtone,” “Animals,” “Conan,” “Funny or Die Presents…”, “RVC: The Lone Shopping Network,” “Pretend Time,” “Wolfpack of Reseda,” and more.

Kenny has voiced other characters on “Rick and Morty” too, including Squanchy, a tour guide, and Shadow Jacker. His other credits outside of the series include “Final Space” (HUE), “Housebroken,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “ParadisePD,” “Kid Cosmic,” and more.

LaMarche has also voiced “Rick and Morty” characters on other episodes, including Abradolph Lincler, Johnny Carson, Hephaestus, and more. LaMarche’s credits include “The Simpsons” (Orson Welles, Rodney Dangerfield, and more), “Solar Opposites” (Mob Boss), “Carcerem,” “Big City Greens,” “Disenchantment” (Odval), “The Rocketeer,” and more.

Loveness has written a number of “Rick and Morty” episodes, but this was the first where he voiced a character too, according to IMDb. He voiced the owl in this episode.

Marshall’s other credits include “Final Space,” (Invictus/Helper Hula), “Solar Opposites,” “Close Enough,” “The Broken Candle,” “Blood of Zeus,” “Victor & Valentino,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Harley Quinn” (Wonder Woman and other voices), “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Rook Kast/Gauntlet Pilot), “Guardians of the Galaxy” series (Gamora and more), “Young Justice” (Black Canary and more), “Avengers Assemble” (Medusa, Meagan McLaren, and more), “Star Wars Rebels,” and more.

Wahlgren, who voices Jessica, has numerous credits to her name. Some include “DC Super Hero Girls,” “Eden” (Sara as a baby), “Teen Titans Go!,” “This Duckburg Life,” “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here,” “Infinity Train” (Parka Denizen and more), “Dota: Dragon’s Blood” (Luna and more,) “Solar Opposites” (Mrs. Frankie,) “Curious George,” “Vampirina,” and more.

Season 5 Schedule

Here are the titles for the rest of the episodes we’re expected to see this season.

Episode 1: Mort Dinner Rick Andre

Episode 2, June 27: Mortyplicity

Episode 3, July 4: A Rickconvenient Mort

Episode 4, July 11: Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

Episode: Rickdependence Spray (Interestingly, this one isn’t currently scheduled for July 4)

Episode: Amortycan Grickfitti

Episode: Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Special

Episode: Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort

Episode: Forgetting Sarick Mortshall

Episode: Rickmurai Jack

