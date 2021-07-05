‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 3 Voice Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” returned for season 5 episode 3. Here’s a look at the cast members who voiced characters in the episode and were listed as special guests in the credits.

Season 5 episode 3, which aired on July 4, 2021, is called “A Rickconvenient Mort.” The synopsis reads: “Morty learns that it may be too late to reduce and reuse after he falls in love with an environmental superhero. Meanwhile elsewhere, Rick and Summer go on an apocalypse bar crawl.”

Of course, the episode included the regular we’ve come to expect for “Rick and Morty” episodes. These include Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty. Chris Parnell voices Jerry. Spencer Grammer voices Summer. Sarah Chalke voices Beth.

But there are also additional special guests and unexpected characters who appeared in the episode.

Special Guests on Season 5 Episode 3

The following cast was listed at the end of the episode: Alison Brie, Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Coolidge, Dan Harmon, Brandon Johnson, Tom Kenny, Rob Schrab, Fred Stoller, and Lauren Tom.

I'm almost certain Alison Brie is the #RickandMorty Guest Star this week pic.twitter.com/b5n8fssflW — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) July 3, 2021

Alison Brie portrayed Planetina. Fans are really hoping that we’ll see her again in the “Vindicators” spinoff, if we don’t see her in another episode of “Rick and Morty” one day. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Annie on “Community,” but she has many other credits to her name. They include (but aren’t limited to) “BoJack Horseman” (Diane/Olivia/and more), “GLOW” (Ruth), “Doctor Thorne,” “Mad Men” (Trudy), and much more.

Steve Buscemi with Steve Buscemi pic.twitter.com/Mr2Qq8aaFQ — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) June 29, 2021

Steve Buscemi was also a special guest. Although he’s not listed on IMDb, fans say he was the “fire guy” from the episode. He has numerous credits to his name, including “Miracle Workers” (Edward Shitshoveler/God/Benny the Teen), “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Electric Dreams,” “Portlandia,” “Horace and Pete” (Pete), “Boardwalk Empire” (Enoch), “30 Rock” (Lenny), “Rampart,” “The Chosen One,” “Rage,” “The Sopranos” (Tony Blundetto), “Domestic Disturbance,” “Mr. Deeds,” “28 Days,” “Fargo,” “Escape from LA,” “Pulp Fiction,” and much, much more.

Brandon Johnson is listed as a cast member for this episode. He’s portrayed numerous characters on the show in 15 episodes, including Mr. Goldenfold, along with Federation personnel. His many other credits include “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Animals.,” “Conan,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!,” “NTSF:SD:SUV” (Alphonse Inuit), “RVC: The Lone Shopping Network” (Danny), and much more.

Happy Jennifer Coolidge Day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/4RHMoty42G — Most (@Most) July 4, 2021

Jennifer Coolidge voiced the character who was “takin’ care of the Rick Business,” as the “Rick and Morty” subreddit described it. Her many other credits include “The White Lotus” (Tanya), “The Fungies” (Dr. Nancy), “The Loud House” (Myrtle), “2 Broke Girls” (Sophie), “Gravity Falls” (Lazy Susan), “Glee,” “Fish Hooks” (Ms. Lips/Doris), “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” (Betty), “Napoleon Dynamite” (the series), “Nip/Tuck,” “Joey” (Bobbie), “American Wedding,” “Legally Blonde,” “American Pie 2,” and much more.

Dan Harmon, co-creator of “Rick and Morty,” was a special guest, as he often is. He was Mr. Nimbus in the first episode of this season. he’s portrayed many other characters on the show, such as Phoenixperson, Birdperson, Acid Man, and more.

Tom Kenny was also a special guest in this episode. Kenny has voiced many characters on “Rick and Morty”, including Squanchy, a tour guide, and Shadow Jacker. His other credits outside of the series include “Final Space” (HUE), “Housebroken,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “ParadisePD,” “Kid Cosmic,” and more.

The first episode I wrote for Rick and Morty is being released TOMORROW! #RickAndMorty #Planetina pic.twitter.com/vgpvlBHXlJ — Rob Schrab (@RobSchrab) July 4, 2021

Rob Schrab was listed as part of the cast for this episode. According to IMDb, he’s also a writer with 31 credits, including “Channy Awards,” “Creepshow,” “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Acceptable TV,” “Ringwald & Molly,” and more. He has numerous acting credits, including voicing characters on “Rick and Morty” such as Alexander/Tom Randolph in “Anatomy Park.”

Schrab also wrote this new episode.

Fred Stoller was listed in the end credits for this episode. His numerous credits include “Close Enough” (Mr. Salt), “24 Hours,” “Woody Woodpecker,” “Central Park,” “Broke,” “American Christmas,” “Harvey Breaks” (Bartleburt), “WordGirl” (Chuck), “Anger Management” (Fred), “Handy Manny” (Rusty the Wrench), “The Penguins of Madagascar” (Fred), “Wizards of Waverley Place” (Dexter), “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” (Mr. Lowe), “Oswal” (Steve Tree), “Everybody Loves Raymond” (Gerard), “The Nanny,” “Science Court,” “Suddenly Susan” (Hank), and much more.

Lauren Tom was the final person on the cast list for this episode. Her many credits include “The Rookie” (Vanessa Chen), “Teen Titans Go!” (Gizmo/Jinx), “Disenchantment” (Trixy/Mermaid Queen/Mary), “Goliath” (Applebees), “Andi Mack” (Celia Mack), “3Below: Tales of Arcadia” (Mary Wang), “Young Justice,” “DC Super Hero Girls” (Margot/Aliki/Double Dare Twins), “Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero,” “Pretty Little Liars” (Rebecca), and much more.

