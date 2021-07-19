‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 5 Voice Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

The most recent episode of “Rick and Morty,” called Amortycan Grickfitti, featured several special guest stars that you might have recognized. Here’s a look at the special guests and voice cast for season 5 episode 5.

Season 5 episode 5 aired on July 18, 2021. The episode included the regular cast members that fans enjoy, such as Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty, Chris Parnell as Jerry, Spencer Grammer as Summer, and Sarah Chalke as Beth. But there were also special guests and unexpected characters who appeared in the episode. Here’s a look at who they were.

Special Guests on Season 5 Episode 5

The following people were listed in the credits at the end of the episode. Headlining the credits was a solo guest-starring screen for Darren Criss. Also starring were Troy Baker, Dan Harmon, Brandon Johnson, Echo Kellum, Tom Kenny, Maurice LaMarche, Ryan Ridley, and Kari Wahlgren.

@DarrenCriss SINCE WHEN UHM COULD HAVE WARNED US pic.twitter.com/gnvEJrF9Q0 — kate (@kateluvsglee) July 19, 2021

Darren Criss was listed as the lead guest star for the episode. Fans are saying he played the role of Bruce, the new kid.

That was Darren Criss as Bruce Chuckbath The new kid. Nice. #RickAndMorty — Victor Monjaras (@Journeyman15) July 19, 2021

Criss’s previous credits include “Yasuke” (voice of Haruto), “Tomorrow’s Monsters” (Max), “Wayward Guide” (Ryan Reynolds), “Royalties” (Pierce), “Hollywood” (Raymond), “American Crime Story” (Andrew Cunanan), “Transformers: Robots in Disguise” (Sideswipe), “Glee” (Blaine Anderson), “A Very Potter Musical” (Harry Potter), “Eastwick” (Josh), “Little White Lie” (Toby), and more.

Troy Baker was also listed as voicing one of the characters in today’s episode.

Dan Harmon: Harmon often guest stars in “Rick and Morty” episodes, in addition to being one of the creators. He was listed for the episode, along with season 5 episodes 1 (where he voiced Mr. Nimbus) and episode 3.

Brandon Johnson: Johnson was in the credits for this episode, and he also voiced The Lord of Lies in season 5 episode 1. Johnson has voiced other characters on “Rick and Morty” including Mr. Goldenfold. His other credits include “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “American Dad!,” “Tigtone,” “Animals,” “Conan,” “Funny or Die Presents…”, “RVC: The Lone Shopping Network,” “Pretend Time,” “Wolfpack of Reseda,” and more.

Echo Kellum: Kellum was in the credits for this episode. Kellum’s been in many “Rick and Morty” episodes, including portraying Triple Trunks, Brad on Ricksy Business, Jacob on Anatomy Park, and more. His other credits include “Arrow” (Curtis Holt), “You’re the Worst” (Tall Nathan), “Elena of Avalor” (King Joaquin), “The Fugitive” (Coop), “Sean Saves the World” (Hunter), and more.

wishing a very happy birthday to the legendary Tom Kenny! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/pKejZ9vilp — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 13, 2021

Tom Kenny: Kenny has been in quite a few episodes this season. He was in the Planetina episode, which many fans believe is among the series’ best, and last week’s “Rickdependence Spray.” He’s voiced many characters for the show, including Squanchy and Shadow Jacker in the infamous dragon episode. He’s perhaps best known for playing SpongeBob, but his many other credits include “Final Space” (HUE), “Housebroken,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” “ParadisePD,” “Kid Cosmic,” and more.

Maurice LaMarche: LaMarche is back, after also voicing a character in the first episode of season 5 and last week’s episode too. LaMarche has voiced other “Rick and Morty” characters prior to this season, including Abradolph Lincler, Johnny Carson, Hephaestus, and more. LaMarche’s credits include “The Simpsons” (Orson Welles, Rodney Dangerfield, and more), “Solar Opposites” (Mob Boss), “Carcerem,” “Big City Greens,” “Disenchantment” (Odval), “The Rocketeer,” and more.

#RickAndMorty's Ryan Ridley wrote the latest episode of #Invincible…the R&M crew seems to be taking over superhero stuff lately pic.twitter.com/15Urms0AWv — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) April 3, 2021

Ryan Ridley: Ridley was listed in the cast for this episode. He’s a writer for the series and has also voiced characters for Justin Roiland’s “Solar Opposites.” He was also a writer for “Community,” “Ghosted,” “Acceptable TV,” and more. He’s voiced numerous characters for “Rick and Morty,” including an Assassin and an Alien Waiter. He was also the voice of The Wastelander on “The Wastelander,” along with many other credits.

Kari Wahlgren: Wahlgren often voices Jessica in “Rick and Morty” episodes, but she was also credited in today’s episode. She has numerous credits to her name. Some include “DC Super Hero Girls,” “Eden” (Sara as a baby), “Teen Titans Go!,” “This Duckburg Life,” “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here,” “Infinity Train” (Parka Denizen and more), “Dota: Dragon’s Blood” (Luna and more,) “Solar Opposites” (Mrs. Frankie,) “Curious George,” “Vampirina,” and more.

