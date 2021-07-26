‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 6 Voice Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

The most recent episode of “Rick and Morty,” called Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Special, featured quite a few special guests stars in the cast list at the end of the episode. Here’s a look at the special guests and voice cast for season 5 episode 6.

The episode included the regular cast members that fans enjoy, including Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty, Chris Parnell as Jerry, Spencer Grammer as Summer, and Sarah Chalke as Beth. But there were also special guests who appeared too. Season 5 episode 6 aired on July 25, 2021.

Special Guests on Season 5 Episode 6

The following people were listed in the credits at the end of the episode: Keith David, Timothy Olyphant, Troy Baker, Dan Harmon, Brandon Johnson, Maurice LaMarche, Dawnn Lewis, Nolan North, Jason Paige, Arnie Pantoja, and Kari Wahlgren.

Keith David: Keith David was back voicing the President of the United States, and he did a phenomenal job this week. He was also in season 5 episode 4. We also saw him briefly in “Mortyplicity,” and prior to that we last saw him in 2017 in “The Rickchurian Candidate.”

David’s many other credits include “Summer Camp Island,” “Jersey 4,” “Central Park,” “Final Space” (Bolo), “Amphibia,” “Insight,” “Woke,” “Greenleaf” (Bishop James Greenleaf), “The Last Kids on Earth” (Thrull), “The Flash” (Solovar), “Nova” (Narrator), “Star vs. the Forces of Evil,” “Champaign ILL,” “Liverspots and Astronots,” “Future Man” (Dr. Elias Kronish), “Adventure Time” (Flame King/Balthus), “Extant,” “Mr. Robot,” “Community” (Elroy), “Enlisted” (Sgt. Major Donald Cody), and much more.

Timothy Olyphant: Timothy Olyphant was listed in the credits for this episode. His previous credits include “Fargo” (Dick “Deafy” Wickware), “American Dad!,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Mandalorian,” “The First Wives Club,” “Santa Clarita Diet” (Joel), “Mother’s Day,” “The Grinder” (Timothy Olyphant), “Justified” (Raylan Givens), “This Is Where I Leave You,” “Damages” (Wes Krulik), “The Office” (Danny), “A Perfect Getaway,” “Hitman,” “Deadwood” (Seth), “The Girl Next Door,” “Head Ove R Heels,” “1999,” and much more.

Troy Baker: Troy Baker was back, after also being in the cast for last week’s episode.

Dan Harmon: Harmon often guest stars in “Rick and Morty” episodes, in addition to being one of the creators. He was listed in the credits for this episode, along with season 5 episode 1 (where he voiced Mr. Nimbus), episode 3, and episode 5.

Brandon Johnson: Johnson was in the credits for this episode, and he also voiced The Lord of Lies in season 5 episode 1, along with a character in last week’s episode 5. Johnson has voiced other characters on “Rick and Morty” including Mr. Goldenfold. His other credits include “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “American Dad!,” “Tigtone,” “Animals,” “Conan,” “Funny or Die Presents…”, “RVC: The Lone Shopping Network,” “Pretend Time,” “Wolfpack of Reseda,” and more.

Maurice LaMarche: LaMarche is back, after also voicing a character in the first episode of season 5 along with episodes 4 and 5 too. LaMarche has voiced other “Rick and Morty” characters prior to this season, including Abradolph Lincler, Johnny Carson, Hephaestus, and more. LaMarche’s credits include “The Simpsons” (Orson Welles, Rodney Dangerfield, and more), “Solar Opposites” (Mob Boss), “Carcerem,” “Big City Greens,” “Disenchantment” (Odval), “The Rocketeer,” and more.

Dawnn Lewis: Dawnn Lewis was on the cast list for this week. She also appeared in a 2015 episode as an assimilated alien. Her previous credits include “The Rich & the Ruthless” (Beth), “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Carol Freeman voice), “HouseBroken” (voices), “The Simpsons” (numerous voices), “Carmen Sandiego” (Chief), “The Boys,” “Don McStuffins” (Grandma), “Apple & Onion” (Patty/Hot Tea/Croissant), “Veronica Mars” (Marcia Langdon), “Bravest Warriors” (Jeannette), “iZombie” (Mama Leone), “Major Crimes” (Patrice Perry), “Megachurch Murder,” “The Boondocks,” “Castle,” “Days of Our Lives” (Dr. Knapp), “Futurama”, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “One Tree Hill,” “Girlfriends,” “Heavy Gear” (Sonja Briggs), “Any Day Now” (Gail), “The 10th Kingdom,” “Sliders,” “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” (Robin), and much more.

Nolan North: He’s previously appeared on 11 “Rick and Morty” episodes, including as a Gromflomite Commander and Soldier and in episode 4 of this season. His other credits include “Lego City Adventures,” “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines,” “Young Justice,” “Spirit Riding Free,” “Family Guy,” “Pacific Rim: The Black,” “The Stockholms” (Chris Pine), “Rizzoli and Isles,” “Sanjay and Craig,” and much more.

Jason Paige: Jason Paige was also included in the cast credits for this episode.

Arnie Pantoja: Arnie Pantoja was listed in the credits for season 5 episode 6. His credits include “Side Hustle,” “Back Arrow,” “Perry Mason,” “The Goldbergs,” “Isekai Quartet” (Kazuma Sato), “One Punch Man” (Watchdog Man and more), “Superstore,” “God Eater 3” video game, “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (Archer Pastry), “Gumshoe!,” “Konsuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!” (Kazuma Satou), “Red Shirts” (Ensign Garibaldi), “Seinto Seiya” The Lost Canvas – Meio Shinwa” (Pegasus Tenma), and more.

Kari Wahlgren: Wahlgren often voices Jessica in “Rick and Morty” episodes, but she was also credited in today’s episode along with last week’s. She has numerous credits to her name. Some include “DC Super Hero Girls,” “Eden” (Sara as a baby), “Teen Titans Go!,” “This Duckburg Life,” “Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here,” “Infinity Train” (Parka Denizen and more), “Dota: Dragon’s Blood” (Luna and more,) “Solar Opposites” (Mrs. Frankie,) “Curious George,” “Vampirina,” and more.

READ NEXT: ‘Rick and Morty’ S4E4: What Did Rick See in the Cat’s Mind? [Top Theories]