‘Rick and Morty’ Finale: How Many Episodes Are Left in Season 5?

Many “Rick and Morty” fans had a big surprise when Season 5 Episode 8 ended. Adult Swim shared a message that the season finale is airing on September 5. But does that mean this season was shorter than normal? Just how many episodes are in Season 5?

Season 5 Has 10 Episodes Total

Some fans are confused after learning that there’s a hiatus and the season returns in almost a month, only to be airing the season finale. But this doesn’t mean that the season was cut short.

Season 5 was always supposed to be 10 episodes long, just like most of the prior seasons. The only difference is that the last two episodes are airing back-to-back. When announcing the season finale, Adult Swim also shared that the season finale is going to be one hour long. Since most “Rick and Morty” episodes are 30 minutes long, this means the season finale is two episodes in one.

Here’s the Schedule for Season 5

Here’s a look at the full schedule for season 5, from the premiere episode through the finale.

Episode 1, June 20: Mort Dinner Rick Andre

Episode 2, June 27: Mortyplicity

Episode 3, July 4: A Rickconvenient Mort

Episode 4, July 11: Rickdependence Spray

Episode 5, July 18: Amortycan Grickfitti

Episode 6, July 25: Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Special

Episode 7, August 1: Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

Episode 8, August 8: Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort

Episode 9 or 10: Forgetting Sarick Mortshall

Episode 9 or 10: Rickmurai Jack

We don’t know exactly what order the last two episodes are airing in, but we do know what the episodes’ titles will be. On May 24, the official “Rick and Morty” Instagram account shared a video showing all the names of the episodes airing this season. Only two names on the list haven’t aired yet.

In that post, Adult Swim also made it clear that there are 10 episodes airing this season, writing: “Here’s all ten episode titles of Rick and Morty Season Five, premiering June 20th only on @adultswim.”

So it’s clear that the season finale is going to consist of two episodes airing back-to-back, rather than one super-sized episode.

See the Trailer for the Season Finale

Based on the trailer for the finale, it seems likely that “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” is the first of the last two episodes. You can watch the trailer for the finale in the YouTube clip below.





Play



[adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Promo Swimpedia claims no rights to the audio and visuals used in the video above. Please refer to Adult Swim, a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, for the ownership of said content. Episode #1 Title: Forgetting Sarick Mortshall Episode #2 Title: Rickmurai Jack Twitter: twitter.com/swimpedia 2021-08-09T03:34:31Z

The trailer asks “Who is Rick without Morty?” after we see Rick spinning a wheel of things that are better than Morty. Morty was using the portal gun without permission and asked Rick to just “replace him.” Then Rick said he’d see Morty’s bluff call and “raise you reality,” just before showing him the wheel of “Better Things than Morty.”

So is Rick going to erase Morty from existence? Or erase his memory of Morty? It looks like we may get a chance to see exactly what Rick would be without Morty. Of course, episode titles and even trailers are sometimes misleading, so there’s always a chance the episode will go in a completely different direction.

After season 5’s finale airs, we’ll likely have five more seasons of the series. After Season 3 ended in May 2018, Adult Swim signed a deal for 70 more episodes of the show. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

Because there are 10 episodes in season 4 and season 5, we’ll be left with 50 more episodes after this season ends.

READ NEXT: ‘Rick and Morty’ S4E4: What Did Rick See in the Cat’s Mind? [Top Theories]