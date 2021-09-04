‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Finale Videos: Trailers & Spoilers Known So Far

Here are all the details we know so far about the “Rick and Morty” season 5 finale. Read on to see trailers and videos, the title, and other details that are known about what’s going to happen on the Adult Swim series.

The Hour-Long Episode Has Two Titles

On May 24, the official “Rick and Morty” Instagram account shared a video showing all the names of the episodes airing this season. Only two names on the list haven’t aired yet.

The two episodes that haven’t aired are called “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” and “Rickmurai Jack.”

According to the Rick and Morty wikipedia, “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” will be airing first and will also be the 50th episode in the series. The wikipedia said the synopsis for the first episode is: “Rick gets new sidekicks, while Morty makes a new friend.”

The season 5 finale is going to be “Rickmurai Jack.” It seems like this might be an anime-themed episode. The Rick and Morty wikipedia notes that the synopsis is: “Rick is living his best anime life, making new friends and taking down new enemies.”

Several Videos & Photos Have Been Released

Several videos related to the finale have been released. The video below is a cold open.





Play



Rick and Morty | S5E9 Cold Open: Morty Cleans Up Rick's Mess | adult swim Morty cleans up the mess left behind by Rick, but things get out of hand. Watch the two-part Season 5 finale of Rick and Morty this Sunday at 11pm on Adult Swim. #AdultSwim #RickAndMorty SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/adultswim1?sub_confirmation=1 What to watch next: more Rick and Morty clips! youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQl8zBB7bPvI_iYCe4LT8HHfjonOog4u3 Find Rick and Morty on Adult Swim: adultswim.com/videos/rick-and-morty About… 2021-09-03T14:00:33Z

In the cold open, Morty is adventuring with the portal gun to fix some of Rick’s mistakes. But in the process, he has an unexpected accident that connects him to someone else who had the same portal gun accident.

The video below is the season 5 finale promo that aired after the last episode of “Rick and Morty.”





Play



Video Video related to ‘rick and morty’ season 5 finale videos: trailers & spoilers known so far 2021-09-04T15:46:50-04:00

In that promo, Rick talks about how he is going to replace Morty because Morty used his portal gun without permission. One of the people on the replacement list is “Kyle 2.0,” which is a reference to the mysterious Kyle that Mr. Nimbus talked about in season 5 episode 1.

The trailer asks “Who is Rick without Morty?” after we see Rick spinning a wheel of things that are better than Morty. Morty was using the portal gun without permission and asked Rick to just “replace him.” Then Rick said he’d see Morty’s bluff call and “raise you reality,” just before showing him the wheel of “Better Things than Morty.”

Adult Swim also released a live-action clip below. In it, Christopher Lloyd stars as Rick.

It’s not known if this clip is going to be part of the finale or not.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram for “Rick and Morty” posted a photo that is a crossover between “Samurai Jack” and “Rick and Morty.”

This appears to be a direct reference to the final episode’s title.

The same account also released a video that simply reads: “Rick and Two Crows” and shows Rick flying like a witch with two crows beside him.

The account wrote: “It’ll all make sense Sunday.”

Of course, this has left fans with a lot of questions. The account didn’t answer any questions, simply replying: #RickandMorty Season 5 finale premieres this Sunday.”

After season 5’s finale airs, we’ll likely have five more seasons of the series, with 50 more episodes left to air.

READ NEXT: ‘Rick and Morty’ S4E4: What Did Rick See in the Cat’s Mind? [Top Theories]