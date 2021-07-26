‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left?

With “Rick and Morty” season 5 episode 6 airing, fans are likely wondering just how many episodes are left until the finale. Here’s a look at how much longer you have to enjoy this new season.

Season 5 Has Four More Episodes

Season 5 has four more episodes to air after episode 6. There are a total of 10 episodes airing this season. Here’s a look at the full schedule, from the premiere episode through the finale.

Episode 1: Mort Dinner Rick Andre

Episode 2, June 27: Mortyplicity

Episode 3, July 4: A Rickconvenient Mort

Episode 4, July 11: Rickdependence Spray

Episode 5, July 18: Amortycan Grickfitti

Episode 6, July 25: Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Special

Episode 7, August 1: Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

Episode 8, August 8: Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort

Episode 9 or 10: Forgetting Sarick Mortshall

Episode 9 or 10: Rickmurai Jack

For the final two episodes of the season, it’s not clear what order they are going to air in, although the episode titles have already been released.

A new episode of “Rick and Morty” airs every Sunday at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

You can watch the new episodes live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but you’ll likely need a cable log-in for those options. Adult Swim does sometimes decide at the last minute to show an episode on the website for free, but typically provides little notice when this is going to happen.

Otherwise, you can catch the new episodes on TV. If you prefer streaming, there are additional options for streaming the episode if Adult Swim’s website doesn’t work for you. These include FuboTV (which has a free trial option), Sling TV’s Blue or Orange bundle (there’s no free trial with this one, but the first month is just $10), AT&T TV, Hulu with Live TV (which has an option for a seven-day free trial), and YouTube TV (which also has an option for a free trial.)

Episode 7 Leaked Early

Heads up: Canada leaked the 7th episode of this season of Rick and Morty. Was leaked through Prime Video. — CN News/Schedules (@CNschedules) July 12, 2021

Season 5 episode 7 of “Rick and Morty” leaked early in Canada, ScreenRant reported. The episode was accidentally released early on Amazon Prime in Canada instead of the episode that was supposed to air.

So far, fans have been divided about the new season, including the episode that leaked early. In a Reddit thread about the early release, some people who watched it in Canada commented about the episode. One person commented, “It wasn’t that bad. But this is the worst season so far. Only episode 1 was good. Episode 2 was decent.”

Another person commented: “I hated the episode.” But another Redditor responded: “What Rick and Morty fan doesn’t hate every episode, Christ.”

How Many Episodes Are Left After This Season?

After season 5, we’ll likely have five more seasons of the series. After Season 3 ended in May 2018, Adult Swim signed a deal for 70 more episodes of the show. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

Because there were 10 episodes in season 4 that aired after the deal was signed and 10 episodes for season 5, we’re looking at 50 more episodes once season 5 is over. That’s a lot of time to develop the characters and create fascinating “Rick and Morty” content.

