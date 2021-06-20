Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 on Hulu?

Adult Swim’s hit series “Rick and Morty” is finally back for Season 5 after a very long wait. But can you watch Season 5’s premiere on Hulu? The answer is actually more complicated than you might think. Here are all the details.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 1 Can Be Watched Live on Hulu with Live TV

If you want to watch “Rick and Morty” Season 5 Episode 1 on Hulu, you’re going to need a subscription to the higher tier service called Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu with Live TV offers 65+ TV channels, including Adult Swim and the Cartoon Network. You can even try the service with a free seven-day trial. Once you’re signed up for this higher tier service, you can watch “Rick and Morty” on the device of your choice, including Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can even watch on your computer if that’s your preference.

If you don’t have Hulu with Live TV, but you have a cable or satellite subscription, then you can always try watching online at AdultSwim.com here or here. Sometimes Adult Swim even opens one or both links to viewers without cable or subscription services. But you typically won’t know if Episode 1 will be available for free like that until the last minute, so you’ll want a backup service in place just in case.

The New Season Will Be Available on Regular Hulu Services at Some Point in the Future

Unfortunately, unless you are using Hulu’s premier service Hulu + with Live TV, you can’t watch the new episode. If you have a subscription to a regular Hulu service, you won’t be able to watch the new episodes live. This may seem counterintuitive since all the previous seasons are available on Hulu, but that’s how things are set up at the moment.

“Rick and Morty” first became available on both Hulu and HBO Max in November 2020, but new episodes won’t be premiering there like other shows might. While new episodes of some shows, like “The Bachelorette,” are typically added to Hulu within 24 hours of being broadcast on regular TV, the same simply isn’t true for Adult Swim TV shows.

Last season, it was about six months before new episodes from Season 4 came to Hulu and HBO Max, Decider reported. It could be that long again, but neither Hulu nor HBO Max has announced when the new season 5 episodes will be available on either service.

‘Rick and Morty’ Preview





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Stream seasons 1-4 on HBO Max. For more Rick and Morty, visit rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #Season5 #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever… 2021-03-30T14:00:01Z

Adult Swim has released a number of trailers for the new season of “Rick and Morty,” including the one above.

Here’s a second trailer for the new season.





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim No time to unpack this. Rick and Morty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Song: Diane Young by Vampire Weekend SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or… 2021-05-01T04:20:00Z

And here’s a third trailer.





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim This is no mirage. 10 new episodes of Rick and Morty begin June 20 on Adult Swim. Song: Sabotage by Beastie Boys SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of… 2021-05-23T05:12:46Z

A cold open for the new episode, showing the first two minutes, was also released early by Adult Swim.





Play



Rick and Morty | Season 5 Premiere Cold Open: Morty Meets Rick's Nemesis | adult swim His name is Mr. Nimbus. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm on Adult Swim. Stream seasons 1-4 on HBO Max. For more Rick and Morty, visit rickandmorty.com​ #RickAndMorty​​ #AdultSwim​ SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe​ About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by… 2021-06-18T14:00:05Z

