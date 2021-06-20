‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 1: Live Countdown to the Premiere

Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” is finally back for Season 5. Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 1 will return to Adult Swim on TV at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central and 11 p.m. Pacific) on Sunday, June 20, 2021. But if you’re counting down every second until it airs, we have several options for live countdowns for you.

It’s important to note that the episode is actually airing 30 minutes earlier than it traditionally premiered in previous seasons.

Live Countdowns for ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 1 in Eastern & Central Time Zones

The first live countdown is below. It’s counting down to 11 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, June 20. This countdown also works for people who are watching in the Central time zone, but not for West Coast viewers unless they’re watching through an online live stream like Hulu with Live TV. If you’re watching on a mobile browser, the countdown below may work best if you watch in portrait mode (holding your phone horizontally) rather than vertically. Although the countdown has been tested on most browsers, if it doesn’t work right on yours, you can go directly to the countdown here.

Here’s another countdown, which you can see by clicking here.

If you miss the premiere, Adult Swim will be re-airing the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern on Monday, June 21, and then at midnight on June 22, followed by 10:30 p.m. Eastern on June 22 and then 3 a.m. Eastern on June 23. The episode will air multiple more times throughout the week. You can see the full schedule here.

Live Countdowns for West Coast Viewers

If you’re watching on TV in the West Coast (Pacific time zone) then you won’t be able to watch the new episode at the same time as your Eastern and Central time zone friends. On the West Coast, Season 5 Episode 1 premieres on TV at 11 p.m. Pacific. (If you’re in the Mountain time zone, that’s 12 a.m. Mountain.) This is three hours after it premieres for Eastern time zone viewers. In your case, the countdown above will not work for you.

The countdown below is only for Pacific/West Coast viewers who are watching on TV at 11 p.m. Pacific. If you’re watching on a live stream or an online service like Hulu, then you’ll likely need to use the countdown in the section above.

If you can’t see the countdown below on your browser, then click here.

Another countdown for the Pacific time zone is here.

Outside of the U.S.

If you’re in the UK, new episodes are being released on Channel E4 at 10 p.m. on Monday, June 21, not on Netflix, TechRadar reported. Other countries also have their own schedules which may vary greatly from the schedule in the United States.

Here’s a trailer for Season 5.

The first episode is called “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” This video shows the names of the other episodes this season.

There will be 10 episodes this season total. The episode titles are listed below, although the order is only known for the first four.

Episode 1: Mort Dinner Rick Andre

Episode 2, June 27: Mortyplicity

Episode 3, July 4: A Rickconvenient Mort

Episode 4, July 11: Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

Episode: Rickdependence Spray (Interestingly, this one isn’t currently scheduled for July 4)

Episode: Amortycan Grickfitti

Episode: Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Special

Episode: Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort

Episode: Forgetting Sarick Mortshall

Episode: Rickmurai Jack

