What Time & Channel Does ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 1 Premiere?

After a long wait, “Rick and Morty” season 5 is finally almost here. But exactly what time does the new season air? What channel can you catch the show on if you’re watching on TV? Read on for all the details.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 1 Airs Tonight at 11 PM Eastern

DATE & TIME: Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 11 p.m. Eastern. In the Central time zone, “Rick and Morty” airs at 10 p.m. Central. However, if you are in the Pacific time zone and watching on TV, you’ll have to wait until 11 p.m. Pacific according to Adult Swim’s schedule. (This is three hours after it premieres in the Eastern time zone.)

Please note that these times are also only relevant to the United States. In the UK, for example, new episodes are being released on Channel E4 at 10 p.m. on Monday, June 21, TechRadar reported.

LIVE STREAM: There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable for watching on TV, you can try options like FuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, Hulu with Live TV, and more.

You can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but you’ll likely need a cable log-in for those options. Adult Swim does sometimes decide at the last minute to show an episode on the website for free, but typically provides little notice when this is going to happen.

Note that if you’re on the West Coast or the Pacific time zone (and likely also the Mountain time zone), you can see the episode earlier if watching via live stream. For example, during Season 4, Hulu with Live TV streamed “Rick and Morty” on the West Coast at the same time it was airing on the East Coast (which was three hours before it aired on TV in the West Coast.)

What TV Channel Is ‘Rick and Morty’ Airing?

The new episode will air tonight on Adult Swim in the U.S. To find what TV channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (the Cartoon Network) is on in your region.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” The episode is written by Jeff Loveness.

The description reads: “Big man comin for dinner, broh. Better check the booze.”

Adult Swim has already released several trailers related to the new season. You can watch the first above. If you want an uncensored trailer, you can visit Adult Swim’s website here. You can watch the first trailer below.





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Stream seasons 1-4 on HBO Max. For more Rick and Morty, visit rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #Season5 #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever… 2021-03-30T14:00:01Z

Adult Swim also provided a cold open for the first two minutes of the episode. A storyboard version of the cold open was provided previously, so the first few minutes of the episode might look familiar to some people.





Play



Rick and Morty | Season 5 Premiere Cold Open: Morty Meets Rick's Nemesis | adult swim His name is Mr. Nimbus. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm on Adult Swim. Stream seasons 1-4 on HBO Max. For more Rick and Morty, visit rickandmorty.com​ #RickAndMorty​​ #AdultSwim​ SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe​ About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by… 2021-06-18T14:00:05Z

The season is going to be 10 episodes long, just like most of the previous seasons in the series. According to a deal made with Adult Swim, there will still be 50 more episodes in the series (at least) after Season 5 is completed.

