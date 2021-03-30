WATCH: ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Trailer Announces June 20 Return

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty is finally coming back! A Season 5 trailer unexpectedly dropped, announcing that the show is returning on Sunday, June 20, at 11 p.m. Eastern.

The Trailer Shows Clips from the Upcoming Season

Fans have been clamoring for a new season, and it’s finally here!

The trailer has fascinating clips from the upcoming season that fans will no doubt be analyzing for quite some time.

It looks like we’re getting another apocalyptic planet story:

And of course, a lot of scenes that won’t make much sense until the episodes air.

It looks like Jessica is back and on an adventure with Rick and Morty this season.

And at some point, Rick gets seriously hurt while on a planet where it looks like they can see themselves in parallel dimensions.

And is this going to be Season 5’s version of Mr. Poopybutthole?

There’s also “Rickpublic” this season, which is going to be fun to watch. But maybe most interesting to me is the episode where we’re going to see multiple Ricks again. Those are always fun.

Fans are already discussing the new trailer on social media, including Reddit. They’re debating on whether we’re seeing a Power Rangers parody or a Voltron parody, for example.

Fans are excited that this is coming out so soon, compared to the years of waiting that we had for some of the previous seasons.

There were concerns that Season 5 would be delayed quite a bit due to the pandemic. Sarah Chalke, who voices Beth, told Digital Spy in May 2020 that Season 5 would likely be delayed.

She said: “So, season 5, we haven’t read yet. They’re writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio.”

Chris Parnell, meanwhile, had said in May 2020 that Season 5 wouldn’t be delayed like Season 4 because the scripts are already written and some storyboards are together, Screenrant reported.

He said: “We have not started recording Season 5, but I know they have, certainly, episodes written and have it boarded to a certain extent. But I don’t know when we’ll start recording.”

Now it looks like fans won’t have to wait nearly as long as feared.

We don’t know yet how many episodes this season will be, but it will likely be 10 if it follows the pattern of previous seasons.

Adult Swim Signed on for 60 More Episodes, Including Season 5

Including Season 5, we’ll likely have six more seasons of Rick and Morty. Just after Season 3 ended in May 2018, Adult Swim signed a deal for 70 more episodes of the show. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

Because there were 10 episodes in Season 4 that aired after the deal was signed, we’re looking at 60 more episodes of the series including Season 5.

The finale for Season 4 aired on May 31, 2020, which would have Season 5 premiering just a little more than a year after Season 4 ended.

