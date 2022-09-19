‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Episode 3 Ending Explained: What Did the Wine Cabinet Mean?

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3 continued the series’ track record of entertaining, funny episodes this season. But quite a few fans are confused about the ending. What is the meaning of the cabinet that Rick opened at the end?

This article has spoilers for Season 6 Episode 3, “Bethic Twinstinct.”

Here Are the Top Fan Theories About the Wine Cabinet at the End

At the very end of the episode, Rick put a bottle of wine back in a secret cabinet and then destroyed the remote. Ostensibly, this was to ensure that he was never able to access the cabinet and its contents again.

On Reddit, viewers have quite a few theories about what that ending scene means. Most fans think it’s a more innocent explanation, where Rick has decided to blame the wine for Beth and Space Beth falling in love, which ultimately led to that really uncomfortable scene near the end where Morty, Summer, and Rick could overhear the three of them.

Some viewers think that Rick is blaming the wine for what happened and wants to ensure that no one ever drinks that wine again.

Ksaraf23 wrote, “I just assumed Rick got rid of the remote for the cellar because he was disgusted by what happened as everyone else, and was just being his Rick self by not letting anyone know he cared about it as much as they did.”

Everydaygamer28 wrote, “He basically blamed everything that happened on the wine so he locked it up with the other liquor and destroyed the remote in the hopes that this would never happen again.”

Others are commenting that the wine we saw was Venutian wine, which refers to Venus, the Goddess of Love. Perhaps it was a love portion of some kind? However, if you watch the beginning of the episode, you’ll notice that Jerry and Rick seemed to be drinking the wine during the toast too. So it’s hard to picture it being an actual love potion wine.

But there’s a darker theory circulating.

Redditor Huggdmd wrote: “in earlier seasons Rick has always been trying to get rid of Jerry. When Jerry said he would kill himself if Beth left him, Rick saw this as an opportunity to get rid of him. Rick planted some love potion wine, knowing Beth loves to drink wine, hoping that the Beth’s would hook up and cause Jerry to leave or kill himself. At the end of the episode, when Jerry says he learnt something, Rick replies so did he. Rick learnt that the Beth’s hooking up would not get rid of Jerry, so he disposes of the wine knowing that his plan did not work…”

This is a pretty dark theory, and also presupposes that Beth and Space Beth drank a wine that Rick and Jerry did not drink. I’m leaning more toward the more innocent explanation myself.

However, the hidden cabinet might allude to the hidden refrigerator with the ice cream that Rick showed Beth earlier in the episode. He talked about having secrets while revealing the ice cream hidden in his secret refrigerator. Then Rick said that lies can pile up like credit card debt, and you “retain an advantage by staying liquid.”

In that light, the hidden cabinet is another secret of Rick’s and might allude to the idea that the wine somehow played a sinister role in the episode.

What Was in the Cabinet?

Further adding to the mystery is the cabinet’s other contents.

Not only did he keep the mysterious wine in there, but he also had some other unidentified items. In addition, there’s a Meeseeks box and a bottle of liquid with a tiny Morty inside. (Kind of like a worm in a tequila bottle perhaps?)

Whatever the case, Rick certainly has a lot of secrets. He’s definitely not “staying liquid” like he advised Beth.

