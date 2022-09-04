Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 on Netflix or YouTube?

The season 6 premiere of “Rick and Morty” will drop on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4 at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. Even though you will be able to watch the show on Adult Swim, you may be wondering if you can watch it on Netflix or YouTube instead. Here’s everything you need to know about these alternative streaming options.

Season 6 of ‘Rick and Morty’ Is on Netflix in Some Countries

If you’re in the United States, you can’t watch “Rick and Morty” on Netflix. Despite the fact that the original network for the series, Adult Swim, is situated in the United States, the show is not accessible to view on Netflix. The explanation for this is straightforward: Netflix does not own the rights necessary to broadcast the content in the United States.

In 2015, Hulu and Turner came to an agreement that would last for several years. As a consequence of this agreement, Hulu now has the exclusive rights to broadcast the popular series in this nation. (Although you can only watch it live on Hulu if you have the premium Hulu with Live TV service.) However, if you live in a country other than the United States, you might be able to watch the new season on Netflix.

According to the official “Rick and Morty” website, the following countries will be airing the new season on Netflix: Afghanistan, Angola, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Botswana, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Iran, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, Lithuania, Mozambique, Namibia, New Zealand, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, and Zambia.

Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 on YouTube?

Because Adult Swim is shown live on YouTube TV, you will be able to see new episodes of “Rick and Morty” whenever they are released. However, note that you can only watch the new episodes if you are subscribed to the premium YouTube TV service. They won’t be aired on YouTube’s regular platform unless Adult Swim decides to drop one for free unexpectedly.

In addition to Adult Swim and a plethora of other channels, YouTube TV subscribers also get a Personal Cloud DVR and access to original programming produced by YouTube Red. YouTube TV is compatible with a wide variety of streaming platforms, including Roku, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Official Trailer

Play

Rick and Morty | Season 6 Official Trailer | adult swim This one is for the Die Hards. Rick and Morty season 6 returns starting September 4 on [adult swim] rickandmorty.com/ Stream seasons 1-5 now on HBO Max, where available: bit.ly/3hRw9rU #AdultSwim #RickAndMorty SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/adultswim1?sub_confirmation=1 What to watch next: more Rick and Morty clips! youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQl8zBB7bPvL6GycjAtAibVp6FsLWvMcY Watch the Adult Swim hub on HBO Max: bit.ly/3hRw9rU About Adult… 2022-08-11T14:00:14Z

On the Adult Swim’s YouTube channel, the description for the new season reads: “This one is for the Die Hards. Rick and Morty season 6 returns starting September 4 on [adult swim].”

Are you excited for this season? We are expecting 10 episodes again this season.

The first episode is called “Solaricks” and the description reads: “They’re back, baby! The Smiths deal with last season’s fallout, and Rick and Morty are stranded in space floating in the remnants of the citadel.”

Episode 2 (which airs next week) is called “Rick: A Mort Well Lived” and the description reads: “Morty is trapped and Rick needs to save him, but to do so, Summer must do a Die Hard. This won’t be easy because she’s never seen it.”

