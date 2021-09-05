How to Watch the ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Finale Online

After a brief hiatus, season 5 of “Rick and Morty” is coming to an end. The last two episodes air on Sunday, September 5, starting at 11 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch the “Rick and Morty” season 5 finale streaming online:

You can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Rick and Morty” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Cartoon Network and Adult Swim are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Rick and Morty” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Rick and Morty” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Finale Preview





Play



Rick and Morty | S5E9 Cold Open: Morty Cleans Up Rick's Mess | adult swim Morty cleans up the mess left behind by Rick, but things get out of hand. Watch the two-part Season 5 finale of Rick and Morty this Sunday at 11pm on Adult Swim. #AdultSwim #RickAndMorty SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/adultswim1?sub_confirmation=1 What to watch next: more Rick and Morty clips! youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQl8zBB7bPvI_iYCe4LT8HHfjonOog4u3 Find Rick and Morty on Adult Swim: adultswim.com/videos/rick-and-morty About… 2021-09-03T14:00:33Z

You can see the cold open for the “Rick and Morty” season finale in the YouTube video above. Morty goes on a quest to fix some of Rick’s past mistakes, using the portal gun, and ends up with some unexpected consequences instead.

This is a different take on the previous trailer that we saw for the finale, which you can watch below.





Play



Video Video related to how to watch the ‘rick and morty’ season 5 finale online 2021-09-05T08:05:54-04:00

In the trailer, the voiceover asked “Who is Rick without Morty?” after showing us Rick’s wheel of “Better Things Than Morty.” Interestingly, the wheel includes a space for “Kyle 2.0,” a name that fans have been wondering about since the first episode of season 5. In that episode, Mr. Nimbus mentioned that Rick used to travel with someone named Kyle, but we didn’t get to learn more about him. It sparked a lot of theories, including whether Rick had a different grandson in another dimension.

In the last episode that aired before the finale, Rick had a conversation with Birdperson’s memory of a younger version of Rick. Younger Rick implied that their Beth had died, which would mean that Rick never had a biological Morty grandson of his own. But did he perhaps have a grandchild from a different child who existed in that universe? A lot of questions remain to be answered.

Adult Swim also threw in another unexpected surprise with this video:

Fans aren’t sure if this means we might see a live-action Rick and Morty during the finale, or if this is hinting at something else that will transpire in the series’ future.

Tonight, the series will have an hour-long block set aside for the season 5 finale. This means you’ll get to watch two episodes back-to-back. The episode titles that haven’t aired yet are “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” and “Rickmurai Jack.” “Rickmurai Jack” is the title of the final episode airing, while “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall” is the 50th episode in the series, according to the Rick and Morty wiki.

