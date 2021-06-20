Rick and Morty Season 5 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After a long wait, “Rick and Morty” season 5 is finally almost here. The new season premieres on Sunday, June 20, at 11 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Rick and Morty” season 5 episodes online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Rick and Morty” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Adult Swim, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Rick and Morty” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Cartoon Network and Adult Swim are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Rick and Morty” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Rick and Morty” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Preview





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Stream seasons 1-4 on HBO Max. For more Rick and Morty, visit rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #Season5 #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever… 2021-03-30T14:00:01Z

“Rick and Morty” season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. Eastern. Adult Swim has already released several trailers related to the new season. You can watch the first above. If you want an uncensored trailer, you can visit Adult Swim’s website here.

It looks like Jessica is coming back for an adventure, and we might enjoy another apocalyptic-themed episode. And at some point, Rick gets hurt while on a planet where it looks like they can see themselves in parallel dimensions. We’ll also get another episode where we see multiple Ricks, which is always fun.

Here’s a second trailer for the new season.





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim No time to unpack this. Rick and Morty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Song: Diane Young by Vampire Weekend SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or… 2021-05-01T04:20:00Z

Here’s the official third trailer for the new season.





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim This is no mirage. 10 new episodes of Rick and Morty begin June 20 on Adult Swim. Song: Sabotage by Beastie Boys SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of… 2021-05-23T05:12:46Z

You can watch the first two minutes of the new episode in this cold open released on YouTube. If the cold open looks familiar, it’s because a storyboard version was released previously that had some minor differences in dialogue.





Play



Rick and Morty | Season 5 Premiere Cold Open: Morty Meets Rick's Nemesis | adult swim His name is Mr. Nimbus. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm on Adult Swim. Stream seasons 1-4 on HBO Max. For more Rick and Morty, visit rickandmorty.com​ #RickAndMorty​​ #AdultSwim​ SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe​ About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by… 2021-06-18T14:00:05Z

Including Season 5, we’ll likely have six more seasons of Rick and Morty. After Season 3 ended in May 2018, Adult Swim signed a deal for 70 more episodes of the show. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

Because there were 10 episodes in season 4 that aired after the deal was signed, we’re looking at 60 more episodes of the series including this season. The fifth season is going to consist of 10 episodes on Adult Swim, so there will still be 50 episodes to watch once season 5 concludes.

Dan Harmon told Digital Spy that this new season is going to feel like the episodes tie together more than previous seasons have.

He said: “I’m firmly against that reset-button-hitting where there’s no awareness present. I look at it as like smoking meat versus cooking it. You kind of let the flavor of itself happen, and let that change things. … They kind of refine it. The age of the bit, it kind of seasons the characters. … Morty is getting sick of Rick’s crap. He should. We wouldn’t want to watch him wake up every day and go, ‘I wonder what my loving grandpa has planned for me?”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.