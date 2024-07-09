Florida Road Rage ‘Karen’ Gets ‘Instant Karma’ in Viral Video When Car Rolls Away

A Florida woman accused of being a “road-rage driver” got “instant karma” when her car got away from her after sheh left the vehicle to confront another driver, according to The New York Post.

The viral video, which has also circulated on X, was first posted to Reddit, The Post reported. You can watch the video below.

The women’s identity is not clear. It’s also not clear when or where the video was recorded. According to the New York Post, the woman’s car had Florida license plates, however, and she mentioned that it was the Fourth of July in the video.

The Woman’s Car Started to Roll Down the Street After She Yelled at a Fellow Motorist That He Was ‘Spinning & Swerving’

The viral video shows the woman, who was clad in a baseball cap with the name of the Miami Marlins team, getting out of her car to yell at another motorist.

“What are you tweaking about?” the man asked, when the woman yelled that he was “spinning and swerving.”

In the video, she says she is driving an “82-year-old man” in the car.

The man then accused her of being “drunk as [expletive],” which caused the women to direct an expletive at him in return, the video shows. “You’re the one swerving, I was just following you,” the man countered.

It’s at that point that the woman got out of her vehicle, which started to roll away down the street.

The Video Shows the Woman Getting Sandwiched Between the Car Door & Another Vehicle

“I’m the one [expletive] swerving?!” the woman yelled before running after her car and getting sandwiched between it and another vehicle.

Although she was accused of being drunk, it’s not clear whether the woman was really drinking. Although the term “Karen” is sometimes used to accuse people of racism, there were no accusations of racism made in this case. However, the term has also come to have a broader definition in popular culture. The term sometimes means a woman who complains unfairly about other people, sometimes to the manager.

“A Karen is a pushy, corny white woman who is insensitive to those around her, who doesn’t read the room, who puts herself first, yet complains in a whiny voice,” Michael Freeby, a celebrity photographer, told Parade.

The Urban Dictionary defines a Karen as a “middle aged woman, typically blonde, makes solutions to others’ problems an inconvenience to her although she isn’t even remotely affected.” That’s despite the fact that the name used to have a positive meaning. “The Greek name Karen means a pure and beautiful lady. Someone who is caring and kind. Is independent yet loving,” the Urban Dictionary reports. There are entire pages on X and other social media platforms that are devoted to exposing women who have been dubbed “Karens,” whether fairly or unfairly, as the prevalence of cell phones capture accusations of bad behavior.

DailyMail.com reported that the woman “forgot to put on her handbrake” when she leapt out of the car to confront the unidentified motorist. DailyMail.com dubbed the woman a “Karen.”