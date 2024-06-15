Pennsylvania Beauty Queen Resigns, Says She Received Death Threats by Text

Robyn Kass-Gerji is a Pennsylvania beauty queen who has announced she will not compete in the Miss Pennsylvania state pageant because she says she has received “death threats” and been bullied.

“It is unfortunate, but I will not be competing at Miss Pennsylvania this week. I have officially resigned as Miss Susquehanna Valley 2024,” Kass-Gerji wrote on her Instagram page in June 2024.

“After months of death threats, bullying, and being granted a 2 year order of protection after a trial, I am still not safe if I attend the Miss Pennsylvania Competition in York, PA,” wrote Kass-Gerji, who was Miss Susquehanna Valley.

“I can no longer go on and support an organization that is meant to empower and uplift women, when in truth I feel I have been re-victimized and shamed by the organization and those who work around it.”

Her Instagram page describes Kass-Gerji as, “Licensed Victim Advocate and Crisis Counselor Working To End Sexual & Domestic Violence Founder.”

According to Local12, Kass-Gerji “was granted an anti-stalking order in a Washington, D.C. court” that bans a person from staying away from Kass-Gerji, which the exception of pageants, “where it says the two must be separated by 20 feet.”

However, the television station reported that The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation gave a countering reason for the resignation, while confirming the existence of the “anti-stalking order,” saying,

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the petitioner appears to be registered to vote in Washington D.C., she has a car registered in Washington D.C. and she has worked there since 2023. She also appears to be listed as a current candidate for a competing pageant in Washington D.C., which is a separate violation of her contract. Prior to moving to Washington D.C., she apparently lived in Alaska, where she competed in the Miss Alaska pageant previously. Additionally, it was discovered that she never provided a copy of her current driver’s license or other required documents to confirm her residency when she turned in her contract. As a result of this new information, the organization asked the petitioner to provide a copy of her current driver’s license to confirm that her actual residence was in Pennsylvania. In lieu of providing this documentation, the petitioner withdrew from the pageant, citing ‘safety concerns’ despite having the Anti-Stalking Order in place, and being provided with the detailed security plan, referenced herein

Robyn Kass-Gerji Wrote That It Was ‘No Longer Possible to Continue’

“The whole point of competing for me was for scholarships and the opportunity to advocate for those who cannot or are unwilling to advocate for themselves,” Kass-Gerli wrote. “How can I be apart of a program that has put me down when I’ve tried to advocate and stand up for myself and the other young women who have been harassed and assaulted?”

“For me, it is no longer possible to continue. But I wish the best to the Miss Pennsylvania Organization and all of the young women competing as they head into competition week. And an early congratulations to the future titleholders!” she continued.

In April, she had written, “Had a blast at Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Teen orientation this weekend! We picked our competition lineup and our roommates. I’m so lucky that I get to have my beautiful sister queen . . . as my roommate through this journey!”

In a 2023 post she pinned to the top of her Instagram page, Kass-Gerji wrote, “In the past few days, I have had to remove a couple of people in my life. Being anti-Semitic or anti-Palestinian isn’t helping right now.” She wrote, “I am Arab. I have family throughout multiple countries in the Middle East. But I was also raised Jewish and have ties to Israel. In times like this, I feel like the human equivalent of an oxymoron.”

Robyn Kass-Gerji Shared a Series of Text Messages With a Local Television Station

According to Local12, Kass-Gerji accused a fellow Miss Pennsylvania contestant of threatening her. Local12 did not name that contestant but reported that Kass-Gerji had shared text messages with the station.

The television station reported that the text messages numbered “hundreds sent from a phone number that was connected with a fellow contestant.”

The individual has not been charged with any crime. According to Local12, one message said, “I can’t wait to see the life leave your eyes as I crush your whole world. You will kill yourself or I will kill you.”

Another read, “I will come to D.C. and set your house on fire and watch you scream as your dogs die. It will be so funny.”

She told the television station she was threatened “at the Miss Pennsylvania orientation actually. It was a very quick incident. I was going into the bathroom as she was coming out and she whispered, “I will get rid of you, I will punch you and she just kept walking and I just kind of stood there.”