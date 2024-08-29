Matt Lauer’s Daughter Romy Crashes Car in the Hamptons: Report

Former “Today Show” anchorman Matt Lauer’s 20-year-old daughter Romy Lauer is accused of crashing her car “into a fence and sign” in the Hamptons, Page Six reported.

Page Six broke the news of Romy Lauer’s crash on August 28, although the publication reported that the incident occurred over the 4th of July weekend. Romy Lauer is a college student, Page Six reported.

According to Page Six, police discovered what happened because the license fell off Romy Lauer’s Jeep Wrangler. Page Six reported that police issued Romy Lauer a “summons for leaving the scene of an accident.”

Romy is one of Matt Lauer’s three kids with his ex-wife Annette Roque, according to Hello! Magazine. Their other kids are named Jack and Thijs.

A Neighbor Called 911 the Morning That Romy Lauer Is Accused of Crashing Her Jeep, Reports Say

According to Page Six, Romy Lauer received a ticket and is being represented by an attorney who once represented singer Justin Timberlake.

A neighbor called 911 about the crash around 4 a.m. on July 5 after hearing “a loud noise,” Page Six reported.

According to Daily Mail, Romy “spent part of the holiday partying at Kissaki Sushi in Water Mill, as seen in her TikTok video.”

A July 4 video showed Romy dressed up with a female friend out at a restaurant. The location is not immediately clear, however.

Romy Lauer Frequently Posts About Her Life on Her TikTok Page

Romy Lauer has 2 million likes on TikTok. Her most recent video is a post from late August showing her in a pink bikini.

“Back at school so fun yayyyy,” she wrote in a TikTok video on August 16. On August 13, she wrote, “Miami tomorrow eeekkk i get to see my best friennndss.”

“I’m so going to brush my teeth with tequila,” Romy says in another TikTok video, showing her in Mexico in August.

In 2019, Romy made the news when her dad appeared in some of her TikTok videos, according to Page Six.

In 2017, NBC News fired Lauer. According to NBC News, the network’s Chairman Andrew Lack said in a statement, “Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.” NBC News reported that Lauer was fired after “a female colleague made a detailed complaint accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.” Other accusers also came forward, NBC reported.

In 2022, People Magazine reported that Lauer maintained a good relationship with his kids.

“They are a priority in his life,” a source told People. “Until his kids are all completely grown and out of the house, he will be wherever he needs to be to spend time with them.”

The source told People that Lauer was living in the Hamptons. Lauer and Romy’s mom divorced in 2019 in the wake of the scandal, according to Hello! Magazine. They were married for 21 years, the site reported.

Hello! Magazine reported that Annette is an ex-model who has maintained a private life. Hello! Magazine reported that her attorney said she was prioritizing her kids at the time of her divorce from Matt Lauer.