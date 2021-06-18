Is Rose Byrne Married to Bobby Cannavale?

Rose Byrne stars as Sheila Rubin in the new Apple TV+ comedy, Physical, which premieres today. According to the show’s description, her character is “a quietly tormented housewife in ‘80s San Diego.” Yet, in real life, the Australian actress has been dating Bobby Cannavale since 2012.

While the couple remains fairly tight-lipped on their relationship, they have starred together on television shows and films such as Annie, Spy, Martha the Monster, Angie Tribeca and Adult Beginners. Most recently they appeared in the Brooklyn Academy of Music production of Medea in 2020.

Byrne praised her partner for his willingness to be a supporting actor in female-led work.

“I’ve been around a long time, and there’s not a lot of male actors of Bobby’s calibre who are willing to do that [play support to a female lead],” she said in a June 16 interview with Marie Claire Australia.

The 41-year-old added, “He’s one of the few fantastic actors who will, so he’s had some incredible parts in great films, where the protagonist happens to be a woman, like Blue Jasmine [starring Cate Blanchett] and Homecoming with Julia Roberts.”

Off-screen, the pair have built a life together that includes two sons. Here’s what you need to know:

Cannavale and Byrne Refer to Each Other as ‘Husband’ and ‘Wife’ Despite Not Being Married

Byrne and Cannavale started dating in 2012. Despite having never married, the couple still refers to each other as “husband” and “wife.”

The 51-year-old actor opened up about the reason during an appearance on The Late Late Show, revealing he just has not “found a better word for it.”

In a rare joint interview with Vulture in January 2020, Cannavale further explained, “‘Boyfriend’ and ‘girlfriend’ feels so young. ‘Partner’ feels so sterile.” When he jokingly asks Byrne, “What else could we say? My lo-ver!” she responded, “Sure. My lover, Bobby.”

Though the actor added, “It’s just funny what people care about.”

The Couple Are Parents to Sons Rocco and Rafael

The famous couple is parents to two sons – five-year-old Rocco and three-year-old Rafael. And it seems the siblings could not be more different.

“We call the two-year-old Seal Team Six ‘cause he’s crazy and he’s a killer,” People quoted Cannavale during an appearance on The Late Show. “The first one, Rocco, he’s very sensitive. He’s always singing and dancing and the little one is just tough.”

The addition of their youngest proved a bit “traumatic” for Rocco revealed Byrne on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“There was a bit of an adjustment at first,” the Peter Rabbit actress told the hosts. “Rocco, he didn’t quite get having the brother and he would wake up in the morning and go, ‘No Rafa, no Rafa.’”

Byrne provided a glimpse at her parenting style to Marie Claire Australia, revealing she is taking a hands-on approach in teaching her children about gender equality.

“For a start, I teach them [about women’s rights] by being a working parent,” she told the outlet. “We’re an example of a household that balances both parents going out to work. But I also totally respect mothers who stay home. It’s really hard work and recognising that is what Gloria Steinem fought so much for. Why is [raising a family] not working? What goes on in the home is the most beneficial contribution to children and [society].”

Cannavale also shares his 26-year-old son Jake with his ex-wife, Jenny Lumet. Following in his famous father’s footsteps, Jake has acted in shows such as Nurse Jackie and The Mandalorian.

