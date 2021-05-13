Halston Net Worth: How Rich Was the Late Fashion Designer?

Roy Halston Frowick was one of the most famous American fashion designers in the 1970s and ‘80s. He was known for his star-studded runways featuring models wearing jumpsuits, halter dresses, glamorous gowns, and his A-list clientele that included Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli, and First Lady Jackie Kennedy earned him major bragging rights.

The highly sought-after designer to the stars once said, “You are only as good as the people you dress,” per The Sun.

Halston’s empire grew through licensing deals with luggage, linen, fur, and makeup brands, and by the early 1980s, Halston Enterprises had generated $150 million in sales, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Halston worked hard and partied hard. Sadly, his life ended at age 57 from AIDS-related cancer complications in March 1990, two years after he tested positive for AIDS.

Roy Halston Frowick Had an Incredible Net Worth at the Time of His Death

Halston’s career had many ups and downs, some of it spawned by his alleged tantrums as well as his penchant for partying. In 1984, the iconic designer was fired from his own brand and lost the rights to create designs under his own name, per Women’s World Daily. Having already amassed his fortune, he continued to design and make costumes for two private A-list clients: Minnelli and dancer Martha Graham.

Despite his career lows, at the time of his death, Halston was worth ba incredible $100 million, according to Wealthy Genius.

Halston Was Known For His Lavish Spending & Expensive Taste

Halston was not only known for jumpsuits and halter dresses– he was also notorious for his lavish spending. During his fashion label’s peak years, he boasted a stunning glass and mirrored office and spent as much as $155,000 per year on orchids for his studio. On a more personal level, he reportedly regularly treated his guests to cocaine for “dessert” at dinner parties, according to The Sun.

In the Netflix series “Halston,” the late designer (played by Ewan McGregor) said money was no object when it came to his design inspiration. “Orchids are part of my process. You can’t put a budget on inspiration,” he was quoted as saying.

The famed designer also lavished gifts on his female entourage he called the “Halstonettes” by buying them clothing and jewels. One of his models gushed to The Sun that Halston “draped us in diamonds and dressed us in silk and chiffon,” and was “always putting money in boxes and giving it to everyone.”

In 1979, Halston and 27 of Halstonettes went on an international tour to promote American fashion, and they were dressed in identical ensembles while carrying identical luggage carrying more than 500 matching outfits.

“The only thing I didn’t furnish was their underwear and something to sleep in,” Halston boasted at the time, per WWD.

Halston also owned a jaw-dropping two-story townhouse in New York’s Upper East Side that featured a greenhouse, roof terrace, and even catwalks. The designer also had an appetite for Beluga caviar and top-shelf vodka. One of his final expenditures came after he was sick, when he purchased a $300,000 Rolls Royce convertible and paid a driver to drive him along the California coast so he could enjoy the beautiful scenery.

