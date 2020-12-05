Why Does Rue Look Old at the End of ‘Euphoria’ Part 1? [PHOTOS]

HBO Max released Part 1 of Euphoria’s holiday special early, so now fans are analyzing it like crazy, including that one scene at the end with Rue. If you also thought that Rue looked really old during one scene at the end of the episode, you’re not alone. Here are photos and theories from that scene.

This article will have spoilers for Euphoria‘s holiday special, Part 1: Rue.

Rue Looked Old in One Scene in the Car

As her friend Ali is driving her home and it’s raining, Rue looked really old in one of the scenes.

And then just shortly after, she looks young again.

Some fans really think it was just a trick of filming and lighting. At the time that she looked older, the camera got a little blurry and you could see streaks of rain on the windshield. Then the view of her was clearer again when she looked younger.

The colors also shifted in that scene, which helped to age Rue and make her look older.

Some Fans Think It Was a Reflection of Her Emotional State

Fans are talking about that scene a lot online, especially on Reddit. Some think it’s just a reflection of how she’s aging emotionally. One fan suggested that perhaps it was a reflection of Rue going in-and-out of thinking that she was unforgivable.

Some think it was more than just a trick of the camera, and they actually digitally aged her in the scene too.

Others pointed out that the scene with the lights is reminiscent of the pilot, when Zendaya’s character got high and talks about chasing a feeling of peace. Redditor RemoteArugula wrote: “In the pilot, when we first meet grown up Rue (Zendaya) she’s at a party with the signature stars & glitter look getting really high and doing the monologue about stopping breathing and how she chases that feeling of peace until she snaps out of it and starts breathing again … its a long extended closeup of just her face as the lights flash blue and red.”

Considering that we learned that the tattoos weren’t real and Rue and Jules never got “RULES” tattoos on their lips, viewers are at the point of thinking anything is possible when it comes to Rue.

Redditor Exonii commented: “Wow this whole time we thought Rue and Jules went to get matching tattoos on the inside of their bottom lip but it was just a part of Rue’s narrative. I wonder if there’s anything else from s1 that we think actually happened but was really only something rue imagined.”

Rue is an unreliable narrator, so it’s possible that much of what we see from her perspective isn’t quite accurate. Perhaps this scene where Rue was shown “aging” is just another example of the same. Perhaps everything we saw in her conversation with Ali wasn’t necessarily accurate either.

Or the scene could be more metaphorical, illustrating how Rue views herself in that particular scene, juxtaposed against how she truly looks in real life. Rue may feel much older (and perhaps a little wiser) after her conversation in the diner, and that’s reflected in the brief moment where she looks like she’s aging. Or maybe it’s a reflection of the fact that she’s considering allowing herself to grow old after all. She told Ali that she wasn’t planning on living very long, but maybe she’s rethinking that.

READ NEXT: Euphoria Season 1 Finale Recap