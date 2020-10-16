Rumpl Blanket on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Wylie Robinson went to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if he could score an investment in his product, the Rumpl Blanket. The product is marketed as a blanket that consumers can take with them anywhere.

Robinson pitched his product to Sharks Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John and Guest Shark Blake Mycoskie. The episode was filmed in Las Vegas with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, so viewers will see people wearing masks and sitting six feet apart during the show.

According to the synopsis for the episode, Robinson believes “he’s brought blankets into the 21st century.”

Here’s what you should know about Rumpl Blankets:

1. The Founder Said the ‘Shark Tank’ Experience Was Unique

In a post on his LinkedIn page announcing his Shark Tank appearance, Rumpl founder and CEO Wylie Robinson said the experience was very intense. The season premiere episode filmed in August 2020 in Las Vegas.

“Filming for Shark Tank is 100% as intense as the show looks on TV,” he wrote. “This was by far the most unique experience I’ve had as a business owner and I’m really glad I did it!”

He added a thank you to his team for their hard work in the weeks leading up to the airing of their appearance in the tank.

2. They Raised $3.8 Million Before Going on ‘Shark Tank’

According to Portland Business Journal, Rumpl raised over $3 million before going into Shark Tank, which is sometimes an issue for the investors in the tank, as they don’t often like to get into companies that have other debt.

This might not be a problem this season, though, as Robinson told Portland Business Journal that the Sharks are looking for more established companies currently.

“Shark Tank is looking to get some more established companies to pair with some pre-revenue companies,” he told the journal.

3. The Company Has Remained Strong Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

In the same interview with Portland Business Journal, Robinson talked about what it has been like for the company in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. Surprisingly, he said the pandemic has actually helped his company.

“I hate saying that because a lot of people are struggling right now,” he told the journal.

He added that the reason for the strong sales during the pandemic is likely because more people have been staying home and purchasing home goods like blankets. That’s beneficial to Rumpl since their blankets are high-end and often sell for around $100.

4. The Founder First Thought of Rumpl on a Surf & Ski Trip

The origin tale for the Rumpl blankets started in the back of a van during a surf and ski trip in California, the Rumpl website states.

The founders were sleeping in a van near a hot spring, but they woke up to freezing temperatures the next day. To make matters worse, their car wouldn’t start and they had no cell phone reception. Together, they bundled up in their sleeping bags and sat until help arrived. That’s when they decided to make what they refer to as a “sleeping bag blanket.”

Now, the company sells many products, ranging from the original sleeping bag blanket to products like dog beds and ponchos.

5. Their Mission is to Give the World Better Blankets

According to the Rumpl website, their mission statement deals with introducing the world to better blankets and their values include embracing adventures, creating excitement and fun, making things simple, looking to the future responsibly, being approachable and honest, and lastly, promoting a balanced lifestyle.

“We know that in order to bring our best self to work every day, we need balance,” the website reads. “This means giving our employees time to pursue their passions outside of the office. This allows everyone to approach their work with more excitement, creativity, and focus.”

Shark Tank airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. Tune in to see if the Rumpl Blanket inventor can get a deal from one of the sharks.

